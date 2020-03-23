Left Menu
Development News Edition

EPFO directs field offices to timely credit pension to 65 lakh EPS beneficiaries

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:40 IST
EPFO directs field offices to timely credit pension to 65 lakh EPS beneficiaries

Retirement fund body EPFO on Monday said it has issued directions for timely credit of monthly pension to over 65 lakh employees' pension scheme (EPS) beneficiaries amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) disburses monthly pension to over 65 lakh pensioners every month under the EPS.

"Due to the coronavirus pandemic, lockdown has been declared in various parts of the country. In order to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the pensioners on account of the prevalent situation, the Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC) has directed (over 120) field offices of the EPFO to generate and reconcile pensioners' details and pension amount statements for the current month by 25th March, 2020," a statement by the labour ministry said. The CPFC has also directed that the pension should be forwarded to the banks in advance so that the monthly pension is credited into the account of the pensioners in time, during March itself.

The EPFO runs three social security schemes -- EPS, Employee' Provident Fund and Employees Deposit Linked Insurance. It has over six crore subscribers who get the benefit of provident fund, group insurance and pension..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • EPFO

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Covid-19: HC asks Delhi govt to set up health facility at Eidgah camp

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the AAP government to set up a health facility at the riot victim relief camp at Eidgah in the northeast district of the national capital to prevent spread of coronavirus there. A bench of Justices Hi...

U.S. surgeon general says coronavirus outbreak 'to get bad' this week

The U.S. surgeon general issued his starkest warning to date on Monday about the health risk posed by the coronavirus outbreak, warning Americans that the crisis was going to get bad this week.The countrys top public health official, Surgeo...

Italy bans travel in bid to slow virus deaths

Italy banned travel and shut down a range of industries Monday in a last-ditch push to stem the spread of a coronavirus that has killed nearly 5,500 people in a month. The latest wave of restrictions is designed to get the Mediterranean cou...

Britain assessing how London's Excel Centre could help health service

Britain is assessing how Londons Excel Centre might help relieve some of the pressure on the National Health Service NHS during the coronavirus pandemic, the defence ministry said on Monday. The Excel Centre in the Docklands district of eas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020