Industries, commerce depts lay down norms to fight COVID-19

Amaravati, Mar 23 (PTI): The Industries and Commerce Department of Andhra Pradesh on Monday issued a set of guidelines for industrial units in the state to check the spread of coronavirus. E-commerce establishments like Walmart and Amazon would be allowed to supply food, groceries, milk, bread, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish and also carry out other transport-related activities, logistics, warehousing and delivery facilities.

The firms could also continue e-commerce services that are essential to the public, according to Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Rajat Bhargava. All essential factories and industries across the state producing pharmaceuticals, masks, sanitizers, ventilators, COVID kits and essential food products could operate duly following the social distancing norms and other guidelines issued from time to time, the Special Chief Secretary said.

The district Collectors have been directed to permit industrial units engaged in continuous production (steel plants, cement, fertilisers, textiles, electronics and IT units) to work with curtailed capacities, reduced shifts and skeletal staff. Bhargava said the lockdown period announced by the government would not be treated as break in production and all industries should mandatorily pay full salaries and wages to employees and workers, including those under contract and outsourcing.

If any suspected case of coronavirus or flu is identified, the staff member should be kept in isolation or individual quarantine for 14 days with immediate effect and the local administration notified. Those with other medical complications too should be asked to stay at home and allowed leave, the Special Chief Secretary added. PTI DBV NVG NVG

