Coronavirus outbreak: Sebi postpones internship programme at its legal dept

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday postponed commencement of an internship programme at its legal department in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, the regulator extended the deadline by more than a month for applications for 147 senior-level executives posts.

"In view of the advisory issued by the government announcing complete ban/ partial lock-down on account of COVID-19, the internship programme in the legal department of Sebi scheduled to commence in the quarter of April, 2020 shall now commence from June-July 2020", it said in a statement. Earlier this month, the watchdog invited applications for the internship programme at its legal department.

Head of department or course coordinator of respective law school or university in-charge of the internship programme was required to submit applications recommending not more than three applicants from their respective institutions in a given quarter. The internship would be for not less than four weeks and a stipend of Rs 10,000 would be provided upon satisfactory and successful completion of the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

