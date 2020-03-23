GE Power suspends operations at Durgapur, Noida plants; asks employees to work from home till Mar 31

GE Power India on Monday said it has temporarily suspended operations at its plant at Durgapur and Noida, and asked its employees to work from home till March 31, amid COVID-19 outbreak. "At the direction of the central and state government, GE Power India Ltd (GEPIL) has temporarily suspended plant operations at Durgapur and Noida and advised the employees to work from home beginning today through at least March 27-31, 2020, respectively, or until further notice," a company statement said

The company is also following all applicable advisories issued in this regard by the central and state governments and/or competent authorities and taking all protective measures at its offices, manufacturing and project sites. GE's first priority is the health and safety of its employees. "We are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to follow the central and state government’s recommendations and take appropriate actions to protect employees and do our part to help control the spread of COVID-19," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.