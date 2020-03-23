Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank shares taking a beating in mkt rout; Axis Bank tumbles 28 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:37 IST
Bank shares taking a beating in mkt rout; Axis Bank tumbles 28 pc

Bank shares were hit hard in Monday's trade, plunging up to 28 per cent, as the equity market suffered its worst ever single-day fall. Investors fretted over the impact of the lockdown in different parts of the country amid rising number of coronavirus cases and their fallout on the country's economic activities.

The 30-share Sensex tumbled 3,934.72 points or 13.15 per cent to close at 25,981.24, the worst ever decline in one day. In the first hour of trade on Monday, the benchmark indices cracked over 10 per cent, triggering a 45-minute trading freeze.

From the bank index, Axis Bank was hit hard the most, tanking 28 per cent. Likewise, Federal Bank plummeted 24.03 per cent, IndusInd Bank (23.50 per cent), City Union Bank (19.99 per cent), ICICI Bank (17.88 per cent) and RBL Bank (17.67 per cent).

SBI shed 13.38 per cent while HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank dropped 12.68 per cent and 11.66 per cent, respectively. Tracking losses in these companies, the BSE Bank index dropped 16.81 per cent.

Another index which received severe drubbing was the BSE Finance which crashed 16.06 per cent. From the finance index, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services cracked 28.91 per cent and Max Financial Services declined 26.48 per cent.

Bajaj Finserv settled 26.44 per cent down while Equitas Holdings fell 25.29 per cent, Bandhan Bank (24.68 per cent) and Shriram Transport Finance Company (18.90 per cent). "Post a sharp rally last Friday, Indian equity markets again witnessed bloodbath today, hitting a lower circuit in the first hour of the trade. The downtrend continued even after the trading was resumed.

"The benchmarks recorded the worst single-day fall. Investors continued to worry over the impact of the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak on global economic growth," Siddhartha Khemka, Head (Retail Research) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Private Ltd said. According to him, increase in domestic shutdowns to contain the virus also weighed on the sentiment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka announces lockdown from March 24 till 31; seven new

The Karnataka government on Monday night announced a lockdown from March 24 till month end in the entire state as seven new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the tally in the state to 33. The government earlier announced stricter measure...

'Kamal' replaces Kamal in MP; Chouhan back as Chief Minister

Just 15 months after losing power, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan was back as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Monday night for a record fourth term and immediately faces the daunting task of stemming the spread of the coronavirus. The 61...

Greece bans flights from UK, Turkey as coronavirus cases rise

Greece on Monday suspended flights from Britain and Turkey to curb the spread of coronavirus, as a lockdown took effect in the country.The ban came into effect at 0400 GMT -- 600 a.m. in Athens -- on March 23 and ends at 1300 GMT on April 1...

Beer and spirit makers join global efforts to make sanitisers

Anheuser-Busch InBev , the worlds biggest beer maker, and Diageo, the worlds largest distiller, pledged on Monday to donate million litres of alcohol to make hand sanitisers and disinfectants to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.Diageo sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020