Coronavirus: Cochin Shipyard halts ship building, repairing works

State-owned ship maker Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) on Monday said it has decided to stop building and repairing ships as part of its measures to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus. The company has already been taking a series of measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure safety and health of all employees besides complying with government directives, CSL said in a BSE filing.

"The company has decided to stop shipbuilding and ship repair operations with effect from (wef) March 23, 2020 till further order, to ensure safety of the employees and to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)," it said. Only the security arrangements and essential services are maintained in all the facilities of the company, it said.

