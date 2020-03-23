Left Menu
Diageo to boost hand sanitiser supplies for healthcare workers

  • London
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:43 IST
Drinks giant Diageo said Monday it would supply two million litres of alcohol to make anti-bacterial hand sanitiser to boost stocks depleted by the global coronavirus outbreak. The British-based company, whose brands include Smirnoff vodka, Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness, said the alcohol would help to make eight million 250ml bottles.

Priority would be given to frontline health professionals battling the spread of the disease, it added. Ethyl alcohol of 96 percent strength normally used to make gin and vodka will be made available to Britain and Ireland, the United States, India, Kenya, Italy, Australia, and Brazil.

Diageo director-general Ivan Menezes said: "Healthcare workers are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic and we are determined to do what we can to help protect them. "This is the quickest and most effective way for us to meet the surging demand for hand sanitiser around the world." The move is the latest by drinks companies around the world.

Last week, France's Pernod Ricard said it would repurpose part of its production to make hand sanitiser. Listoke Distillery near Drogheda in Ireland is making its own hand sanitiser, as is Australia cricket legend Shane Warne's SevenZeroEight, and British craft brewer Brewdog.

