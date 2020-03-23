Left Menu
Development News Edition

States can lift PDS grains for three months on credit: FM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:52 IST
States can lift PDS grains for three months on credit: FM

The Centre on Monday allowed states and Union Territories to lift foodgrains for three months in advance from Food Corporation of India (FCI) for distribution through ration shops in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. There are about 75 crore beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

"To ensure adequate supply of foodgrains to the public and financially assist the state govts, Department of Expenditure, has agreed to the Food and Public Distribution Department's proposal that foodgrain for 3 months can be lifted by States/ UTs on credit from FCI," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet. As of now, the government has surplus foodgrains of 435 lakh tonnes, out of which 272.19 lakh tonnes are rice and 162.79 lakh tonnes are wheat, as per the government data.

At present, the government supplies 5 kilograms of subsidised foodgrains per month to each beneficiary under the PDS through 5,00,000 ration shops in the country. This costs the exchequer about Rs 1.4 lakh crore annually. Foodgrains via ration shops are supplied at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 3/kg for rice, Rs 2/kg for wheat and Rs 1/kg for coarse grains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.N. chief calls for global truce so world can focus on coronavirus

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for a global ceasefire so the world can focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our l...

Bengal reports first COVID-19 death, Mamata says man returned from Italy

West Bengal on Monday reported its first death due to COVID-19, after an elderly man who tested positive for the disease last week died at a city hospital here, a health official said. The 57-year-old man, a resident of Dum Dum in North 24 ...

Bulgarian parliament amends state of emergency law after president's veto

Bulgarias parliament agreed on Monday to cancel some parts of a law that establishes a state of emergency to limit the spread of the coronavirus after the president wielded his veto citing concerns about its impact on the economy and on fre...

1.7 billion told to stay home worldwide over virus

Some 1.7 billion people have been asked to stay home in over 50 countries and territories around the world as governments battle the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, according to an AFP tally Monday. Some countries have imposed mand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020