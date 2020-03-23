Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank urges G20 to let poorest countries suspend all repayments of bilateral credit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 00:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 23:41 IST
World Bank urges G20 to let poorest countries suspend all repayments of bilateral credit
Representative image Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

World Bank President David Malpass on Monday urged G-20 countries to let poorest countries suspend all repayments of official bilateral credit due to the adverse impact on their economies due to the coronavirus pandemic. These are difficult times for all, especially for the poorest and most vulnerable, he said in his telephonic address to G20 Finance Ministers on COVID-19.

The first goal of the World Bank Group is to provide prompt support during the crisis, based on a country's needs. It's also vital to shorten the time to recovery and create confidence that the recovery can be strong, Malpass said. Coronavirus crisis, he said, will likely hit hardest against the poorest and most vulnerable countries, those roughly 25 poorest countries drawing on International Development Association (IDA).

"Many were already in a difficult debt situation, leaving no space for appropriate health and economic response. We are ready to frontload IDA19 with up to USD 35 billion and identify additional resources. However, we cannot have IDA resources go to pay creditors," he said. As such he made a call to action to G20.

"I urge all official bilateral creditors of the poorest countries to act with immediate effect to help IDA countries through debt relief, allowing the countries to concentrate their resources on fighting the pandemic," he said. Working to provide a fast response, utilizing all its available instruments, the World Bank President said that countries need to move fast to boost health spending, strengthen social safety nets, support the private sector and counter financial-market disruption.

"Countries will need to implement structural reforms to help shorten the time to recovery and create confidence that the recovery can be strong. For those countries that have excessive regulations, subsidies, licensing regimes, trade protection or litigiousness as obstacles, we will work with them to foster markets, choice, and faster growth prospects during the recovery," he said. Early this month, World Bank and International Finance Corporation (IFC) Boards approved a USD 14 billion package to respond to COVID-19.

Of that, the IFC is making USD 8 billion available in relatively fast-acting financial support for private companies, he said, adding that International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the IDA will be making USD 6 billion available in the near term to support healthcare. The World Bank is currently restructuring existing projects in 23 countries, many of these through the use of 'contingent emergency response components', he said, adding that it is also preparing projects in 49 countries in a new fast-track facility, with decisions expected this week on as many as 16 country programs.

Malpass said that the World Bank has identified a range of rapid procurement modalities leading to bulk purchases. "And we are working together with other MDBs and the IMF to assess needs, implement the new system, and develop co-financing," he said.

"We are in dialogue with China among other key countries to obtain help with the rapid manufacture and delivery of many of these supplies and are grateful for their positive responses so far," Malpass added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Road blockade, hearse unavailability delay cremation of

The last rites of an elderly man, who became the first casualty of COVID-19 in Bengal, was considerably delayed as wary locals put up a road blockade in the citys Nimtala area to stop government officials from cremating him, saying it could...

Nigeria closes land borders to fight coronavirus spread

Nigeria closed its land borders on Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus as Africas most populous country recorded its first death from the pandemic. Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government, said the closure would last for four weeks....

S Africa announces 21-day lockdown over coronavirus, calls in Army

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced a 21-day lockdown of the country in a bid to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic and called in the army to assist in monitoring the situation. With the number of C...

Panthers sign XFL standout QB Walker

XFL standout P.J. Walker signed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Walker played quarterback for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL in 2020. He also played at Temple for head coach Matt Rhule and spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020