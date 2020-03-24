Coronavirus: GHCL shuts yarn operations in Tamil Nadu

GHCL Ltd on Tuesday announced temporary closure of its yarn divisions at Paravai and Manaparai, in Tamil Nadu till March 31, to protect its employees from the coronavirus pandemic. "The management of GHCL has decided to temporarily closed down its yarn operation based in Paravai and Manaparai, Tamil Nadu from March 24 till March 31,2020," GHCL said in a regulatory filing.

The company has also advised its employees to stay home and do not expose themselves to the risk of the virus. GHCL further said, business operations are expected to be resumed on April 1, 2020.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 75, down 3.72 per cent over its previous close on the BSE..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

