Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hero Cycles allocates Rs 100 crore contingency fund to mitigate impact of COVID-19

With the COVID-19 outbreak expected to unleash long-term economic consequences, Hero Cycles on Tuesday said it is setting aside Rs 100 crore as a contingency fund to address and mitigate its impact on partners and the community at large.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 14:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 14:18 IST
Hero Cycles allocates Rs 100 crore contingency fund to mitigate impact of COVID-19
The company has also reached out to state governments to extend help in addressing the crisis. Image Credit: ANI

With the COVID-19 outbreak expected to unleash long-term economic consequences, Hero Cycles on Tuesday said it is setting aside Rs 100 crore as a contingency fund to address and mitigate its impact on partners and the community at large. The contingency fund will be put to use as and when required to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 situation on employees, suppliers, customers and communities across India, it said in a statement.

The company has also reached out to state governments where it has major facilities (Punjab, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh) to extend any help required by authorities in addressing the crisis. Hero Motor Company's international subsidiaries are undertaking a similar exercise in Britain and Germany where they have a significant presence.

"As an organisation that stands for the principles of business with a humane approach, we are allocating Rs 100 crore as a contingency fund to help the entire ecosystem around our organisation survive this crisis," said Chairman of Hero Cycles Pankaj M Munjal. The company said it is assessing the economic, health and social repercussions of the crisis and pledges to stand behind its partners and associates.

Incorporated in 1966, Hero Cycles Ltd is the world's largest cycle manufacturer in the world with a manufacturing capacity of 7.5 million cycles per year. Its parent Hero Motor Company Group has an asset base of 1.2 billion dollars (about Rs 9,105 crore) and over 7,500 people across the globe.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Lena Dunham uses self-isolation to write serialised romance novel

Girls creator Lena Dunham is using her time in self-isolation to pen a serialised romance novel for her fans who will get to have a say in how the story moves forward. The first chapter of the novel, Verified Strangers is already out on fas...

US reports 10,000 virus cases in a single day as Trump warns against hoarding of medical supplies

Over 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in a single day in the US, raising the number of COVID-19 patients to 43,734, as President Donald Trump signed an executive order to prevent hoarding of vital medical supplies and person...

US delays 'Remain in Mexico' migrant hearings due to virus

The US Department of Justice said it was delaying court hearings for asylum seekers ordered to stay in Mexico while their cases are being decided, due to the coronavirus. The Remain in Mexico policy unveiled in December 2018 by the Trump ad...

Two more people test positive for coronavirus in Srinagar, taking total cases in Jammu and Kashmir to six: Officials.

Two more people test positive for coronavirus in Srinagar, taking total cases in Jammu and Kashmir to six Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020