Govt extends GST filing deadline in view of coronavirus lockdown

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday extended the deadline for filing GST returns for March-May to June 30

On late filing of GST returns, no late fee, penalty or interest will be charged for companies with turnover of up to Rs 5 crore

For companies with more than Rs 5 crore turnover, no late fee and penalty will be charged on GST return filed by 15 days. A reduced interest rate of 9 per cent will be charged, she said. The minister said 'Sab ka Vishwas' indirect tax dispute redressal scheme has also been extended to June 30 and no interest on payment made till June 30 will be charged. Additionally, the government relaxed company provisions including that of mandatory holding of board meeting and filing of return by newly incorporated companies.

