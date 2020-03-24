Left Menu
KareXpert Announces Free Telemedicine Digital Platform for Doctors to Fight Against Coronavirus

  • Gurugram
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 15:23 IST
GURUGRAM, India, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KareXpert, a Reliance Jio funded company, has announced to provide free access to its Cloud-based and Mobile based ready-to-use Telemedicine digital platform. Hospitals, Clinics, and individual Doctors can start their Telemedicine practice after completing a signup form and KareXpert executives will help you to start your services instantly. India is still on stage 2 of the coronavirus spread. The World Health Organisation has said to prevent an exponential increase in coronavirus cases, countries must take immediate steps. Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on 19 March 2020 also emphasized avoiding unnecessary visits to hospitals/clinics and leverage technology to connect with doctors. Telemedicine solutions have seen an exponential surge in usage during this time, where both doctors and patients can see extreme benefits during this Coronavirus pandemic. With remote consultations, patients do not require traveling through potentially Covid-19 contagious environments such as public transport, public places or being in close proximity to other infected patients, on their way to clinics and hospitals. Doctors are already using KareXpert Telemedicine technology to do the consultation, follow-up as well as home care.

The advanced KareXpert technology will enable patient EMR/EHR records to be shared with doctors. Doctors can send e-prescription to patients and perform audio/video consultation. The whole set-up of Telemedicine services can be enabled instantly without any assistance from the IT staff. Further Wireless Medical IoT devices such as ECG, Spo2, Pulse oximeter, Temperature, Blood pressure, and Glucometer are also available as optional advanced services. The hospitals/clinics/doctors define their own free or paid teleconsultation charges and consultation hours. Further, they can provide details about their medical specialty, medical qualifications, and experiences so that patients can discover them quickly. Before starting the teleconsultation, patients will make online payments via Paytm, credit card, debit card or net banking. All payments collected from the patient will be credited directly to the provider account. KareXpert will not charge any telemedicine platform usage fee to the providers as a social giveback during this period.

"Healthcare professionals will get free access to KareXpert Technology until the threat of coronavirus subsides," said Nidhi Jain, Founder, and CEO, KareXpert. To sign-up, visit the KareXpert website About KareXpert Telemedicine: KareXpert Telemedicine, a cloud-first and mobile-first digital solution help in expanding value-based healthcare to remote patients. A disruptive and cost-effective platform that comes with an integrated Patient EMR/EHR, cloud-connected Medical IoT devices (ECG, Spo2, BP, Temperature, Pulse oximeter, Blood Sugar) for the machine to machine real-time information sharing with the remote doctor, and enabled with E-Prescription for the doctor to send the prescription in the same session. KareXpert Telemedicine gives healthcare organizations the flexibility to deliver high-quality care to their patients anytime, anywhere. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094951/KareXpert_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137003/Free_Telemedicine_Platform.jpg PWR PWR.

