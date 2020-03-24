2 men test positive for coronavirus in Srinagar, number of cases in J-K rises to 6

Two men -- one with travel history to Saudi Arabia and another to the Andaman -- have tested positive for coronovirus disease in Srinagar, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to six. "2 more cases reported positive in Srinagar. One has confirmed travel history outside India. Full details regarding the second being ascertained," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

Officials said that one of them aged 57 had recent travelled to Saudi Arabia. He had returned to Kashmir on March 16, the same day a woman from Khanyar became the first coronavirus positive patient in Kashmir. The other person aged 65 had travelled to Andaman and Nicobar Islands and returned to Kashmir via Delhi, they said. With the fresh cases, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Srinagar City has gone up to three while the total number of infected persons in the union territory rose to six.

To prevent further spread of the virus, the administration in Jammu and Kashmir has enforced a lockdown across the union territory till March 31. Curfew-like restrictions have been put in place in Kashmir to ensure that the unnecessary movement of the people is curbed. More than 4,000 people have been put under self-isolation or in various quarantine facilities in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

