Left Menu
Development News Edition

Healthians launches chatbot for coronavirus

Healthians, India's largest doorstep health test provider, on Tuesday announced that the company has launched a chatbot to spread awareness about the virus, where individuals can ask their queries and receive verified information.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 16:31 IST
Healthians launches chatbot for coronavirus
Healthians launches chatbot for coronavirus. . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Healthians, India's largest doorstep health test provider, on Tuesday announced that the company has launched a chatbot to spread awareness about the virus, where individuals can ask their queries and receive verified information. The chatbot will disseminate accurate information about the coronavirus to the masses and dispel myths and doubts. The chatbot is simple to use and has been customized keeping for Indian audience.

"We have received many queries from customers calling and panicking with minor symptoms and wanted to consult a doctor or get tested. We quickly responded to the situation by making it easy for people to get self-informed and it's our responsibility to create this awareness. This bot is trained to answer frequently asked questions on the new coronavirus, we want to help out as many people as possible with the right information," said Deepak Sahni, Founder and CEO of Healthians. Healthians have raised over two rounds of funding from multiple investors including Health Start, Yuvraj Singh's investment venture You-We-Can, Asuka Holdings, BEENEXT, Digital Garage and others. Healthians has been recognized as 'Innovative Startup in Diagnostic Healthcare 2017', 'Healthcare Innovator Enterprise of the Year 2016', and 'Health & Wellness E-Retailer of the year 2015'.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Social distancing effective at reducing spread of COVID-19: Lancet study

A combined approach of physical distancing -- comprising quarantine, school closure, and workplace measures -- is most effective at reducing the number of novel coronavirus cases compared with many other interventions, according to a study...

Coronavirus: Hisar MP Brijendra Singh extends financial assistance through MPLADS fund

BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh on Tuesday said a sum of Rs 1.4 crore will be released from his MPLADS fund to make necessary arrangements to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The amount will to be utilised for the purchase of personal pro...

Bhilwara undertakes massive screening exercise for suspected coronavirus carriers: Authorities

Rajasthans textile town Bhilwara has taken a massive screening exercise for suspected coronavirus carriers after 13 people, including three doctors and nine nursing staffers of a hospital, tested positive over the past few days in the state...

Japan Olympics minister to brief reporters after call with IOC's Bach

Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto will brief reporters at around 915 p.m. 1215 GMT following a phone call with International Olympic Committee IOC President Thomas Bach, a government official said.Hashimoto, along with Prime Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020