Hiringplug joins hands with KPMG, ANAROCK to fast track hiring

AI-enabled curated marketplace of recruiters and employers, Hiringplug, on Tuesday said it has joined hands with KPMG and ANAROCK to fast track their hiring and helped cut down the time to hire to 14 days from about two months. “Our core vision is to cut down the 'time to hire' substantially and create a pleasant hiring experience. When it comes to hiring mid-senior levels, it is still a high-touch service and we aim to create a fine balance between human and artificial intelligence to source, committed quality professionals,” HiringPlug founder and CEO Vikramjit Singh Sahaye said.

Over 500 recruitment firms on Hiringplug platform have enabled this vision, by working on over 1,000 job mandates from over 150 employers in India, across industries, he mentioned. “We have recruitment agencies which provide screened and relevant profiles with AI-based matching tools to employers, saving hours of their productive time and reducing 'Time to fill' by nearly 70 per cent. The estimated 65,000 recruitment service providers in India are pegged to grow by 15 per cent, in line with the future of work and the expected global talent shortage,” Sahaye added.

“Being a large firm, our talent acquisition requirements are diverse and targeting the best of the talent in the industry. Hiringplug comes across as a reliable aggregator platform that easily aligns to our depth and scale of hiring with quick turnaround time,” Apurva Pundir, Associate Director at KPMG said. The platform is providing an extended arm for startups, short on recruitment bandwidth and in a hurry to build teams..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.