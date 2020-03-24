Shipping Ministry prepares SOP to be adhered at ports to deal with COVID-19

In connection with the COVID-19 outbreak, Minister of State (I/C) for Shipping Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today reviewed the situation at all major ports regarding cargo handling, SOP, payment to casual laborers, etc., through video conferencing, with all the Chairpersons of ports and Director General, Shipping in this pandemic situation.

More than 90% of Exim cargo is handled through ports. For proper and smooth maintenance of the supply chain, the Ministry of Shipping is taking all-round measures. For easy movement of cargo at ports, the Ministry of Shipping has prepared Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to be adhered at all ports to fight against COVID-19.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.