Government prohibits export of all ventilators and sanitizers

In its efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government today prohibited the export of all ventilators, including any artificial respiratory apparatus or oxygen therapy apparatus or any other breathing appliance/device. The Ventilators were put in the prohibited category on 19th March 2020. However, the notification (No 53/2015-2020) issued by Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry today further amended the export policy. It widens the ambit of products under the prohibited category and will prevent any scope of export of these items by any other classification.

The Government has also prohibited the export of all Sanitizers.

(With Inputs from PIB)

