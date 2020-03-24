Left Menu
Chamber wants govt to tweak policy for regular supply of

  PTI
  Kolkata
  Updated: 24-03-2020 19:31 IST
  Created: 24-03-2020 19:31 IST
Industry body Indian Chambers of Commerce on Tuesday urged the government to extend the list of support products and services in view of the coronavirus outbreak, saying many non-essential products are necessary to ensure regular supply of essential goods. The central government has identified the list of jobs and services deemed "essential" and, they have been exempted from the purview of the notification of the lockdown.

"Indian Chamber of Commerce appeals to Government to find ways of extending the 'support products and services list' of Non-Essentials to ensure availability of Essentials," the industry body said in a statement. The ICC has highlighted the non-essential products/services which are an integral part of the manufacturing process of essential products.

Many of the food items including milk, edible oil, processed food, medicine, and daily use items such as toothpaste and soap are dependent on raw materials and packaging materials which need to be transported from their manufacturing units to those producing food, milk, oil, etc. Several commodities are scheduled under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, as essential drugs, fertilizers - whether inorganic, organic or mixed; foodstuffs including edible oilseeds and oils etc.

