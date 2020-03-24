HUL becomes third most valued firm by market capitalisation as shares jump

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Tuesday became the third most valued firm by market capitalisation, helped by jump in its share price. The company's scrip climbed 8.34 per cent to close at Rs 2,028.75 on the BSE. During the trade, it advanced 10.66 per cent to Rs 2,072.30.

The FMCG major's market valuation rose by Rs 33,817.07 crore to Rs 4,39,188.07 crore, helping it take the third rank in the list of top companies by market capitalisation (m-cap). On Monday, HUL informed the BSE that it has signed an agreement with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to acquire its intimate hygiene brand 'VWash'.

HUL was followed by HDFC Bank at fourth rank in the list, with a valuation of Rs 4,19,718.16 crore. TCS is the country's most valued firm, with a market valuation of Rs 6,38,974.83 crore, followed by RIL whose valuation stood at Rs 5,97,856.32 crore at the close of trade.

The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with the movement in their stock prices..

