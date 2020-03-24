Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global airline industry to lose $252 billion in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic: IATA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:56 IST
Global airline industry to lose $252 billion in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic: IATA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid coronavirus pandemic, global airlines body IATA said on Tuesday that the airlines would face USD 252 billion-loss of passenger revenue in 2020, which would be 44 per cent lower than 2019 figures. "On March 5, we thought that the pessimistic scenario was a revenue loss of USD 113 billion. That was based on wide spreading of COVID-19, but not as severe as the current blanket of travel restrictions," said Alexandre de Juniac, Director General, International Air Transport Association (IATA). He told reporters in a conference call that "if this lasts for a three-month period, we see a 38 per cent fall in global demand and a USD 252 billion loss of passenger revenue—44 per cent down on 2019". International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents around 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of the global air traffic. India has banned international flights for a period of one week from Sunday. Moreover, there would be no domestic flights in India from Tuesday midnight to March 31. "IATA has been asking governments to provide a lifeline of financial support. A liquidity crisis is coming at full speed. Revenues have fallen off a cliff," Juniac told reporters. "And no amount of cost-cutting can save the day if no cash is coming in the door. Without financial relief airlines will go bust. And that could happen en masse," he added. In India, GoAir has laid off its expat pilots, introduced leave without pay for its employees and announced pay cut of up to 50 per cent for its top leadership.

IndiGo has announced a pay cut of up to 25 per cent for its senior employees. Air India has stated that due to "insurmountable dip" in revenues, it will cut allowances of all employees -- except cabin crew members -- by 10 per cent for next three months. IATA's Chief Economist Brian Pearce told reporters in the conference call, "We have never had a situation when a global epidemic has coincided with a recession. This means that recovery would be gradual whenever the travel restrictions are removed, which we expect to happen in the next few months. The recovery would not be quick." Apart of top 30 airlines in the world, the rest of the airline industry has high debt levels, Pearce noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Pralhad Joshi to donate month's salary to PM Relief Fund, urges PSUs to help in fight against COVID-19

Parliamentary Affairs and Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi said on Tuesday that he will donate his one-month salary to Prime Ministers National Relief Fund to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. He also urged people in coal and mini...

U.S. lawmakers nearing deal for $32 billion aviation sector bailout

U.S. lawmakers are nearing agreement on a package of grants for passenger and cargo airlines and contractors worth 32 billion as part of a massive U.S. stimulus and rescue package amid the massive travel demand falloff because of the corona...

Soccer star Ronaldo donates equipment to Portuguese hospitals fighting coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo and football agent Jorge Mendes joined forces on Tuesday to donate lifesaving equipment to Portuguese hospitals struggling to treat patients with coronavirus.The two will donate equipment for two wards at Lisbons Santa Mar...

Euro zone bond markets shrug off ultra-weak PMIs

Euro zone bond yields mostly shrugged off an historic slump in the regions business activity on Tuesday, with March purchasing manager index PMI readings laying bare the extent of the coronavirus outbreaks impact on the blocs economies.Bond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020