Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St bounces on hopes of $2 trillion stimulus, Boeing boost

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 21:03 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St bounces on hopes of $2 trillion stimulus, Boeing boost

Wall Street bounced from three-year lows on Tuesday on hopes of a major fiscal stimulus to blunt the economic damage from the coronavirus, while Boeing helped the Dow surge 1,400 points on signs that its grounded jet could fly by the middle of the year.

All three main U.S. stock indexes jumped more than 5%, recovering from a brutal selloff in the previous session as the virus outbreak forced entire nations to shut down. The benchmark S&P 500 has lost more than $9 trillion in value from its mid February record high, while the Dow Jones has erased over three years of gains in one month.

The 7% jump in the blue-chip index on Tuesday put it on pace for one of its best days in the last 12 years, second only to a 9.4% jump from last week. Investors have pinned their hopes on the U.S. Senate passing a $2 trillion stimulus bill, aimed at providing financial aid to Americans out of work and help distressed industries.

"People woke up this morning to realize that legislation will be passed. There is a plan, and the world will continue going on tomorrow and the next day, the next week," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer at Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A separate proposal in the U.S. House of Representatives to grant airlines and contractors a $40 billion bailout lifted the S&P 1500 airlines index by 15.7%.

Boeing, once a symbol of U.S. manufacturing strength, jumped 17% after Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said the planemaker expected the 737 MAX jet to return to service by mid-year. It has lost nearly two-thirds of its value so far this year. Meanwhile, traders remained doubtful of a lasting recovery in financial markets without evidence of a peaking in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

"What we don't know at this stage is how long it will take to contain the virus...and what kind of damage that will do to both populations and economies," said Andy Scott, associate director at Chatham Financial in London Data on Monday showed U.S. business activity hit a record low in March, bolstering views the economy was already in what Longbow Asset Management's Dollarhide called "a government mandated recession".

Still, there were broad gains on Wall Street as the S&P energy index rose nearly 10%, the most among the 11 major sectors, tracking a surge in oil prices. At 11:13 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1,355.29 points, or 7.29%, at 19,947.22, the S&P 500 was up 147.82 points, or 6.61%, at 2,385.22 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 393.96 points, or 5.74%, at 7,254.64.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 11.50-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 6.60-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded three new highs and 47 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Countries with weaker handwashing culture more exposed to COVID-19: UK study

Countries where people do not have a habit of washing their hands automatically tend to have a much higher exposure to coronavirus, according to a new UK study released on Tuesday. University of Birmingham researchers have discovered that a...

Pentagon leaders indicate coronavirus outbreak could last for months

Senior Pentagon leaders said on Tuesday that the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak that has hit the United States could continue for months and the military would continue to support efforts to counter it for as long as needed.The coronav...

Pralhad Joshi to donate month's salary to PM Relief Fund, urges PSUs to help in fight against COVID-19

Parliamentary Affairs and Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi said on Tuesday that he will donate his one-month salary to Prime Ministers National Relief Fund to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. He also urged people in coal and mini...

U.S. lawmakers nearing deal for $32 billion aviation sector bailout

U.S. lawmakers are nearing agreement on a package of grants for passenger and cargo airlines and contractors worth 32 billion as part of a massive U.S. stimulus and rescue package amid the massive travel demand falloff because of the corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020