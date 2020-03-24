Nissan suspends production at Chennai plant

Japanese automaker Nissan on Tuesday said it has suspended production in India due to the coronavirus pandemic. In response to the continuing COVID-19 outbreak, Nissan has announced a temporary suspension of production in Africa, Middle East, and India region, the company said in a statement.

This action follows the advice and guidance of respective national governments, and is being taken to safeguard the well-being of staff, customers and communities, it added. The company has halted production at the Alliance plant in Chennai (Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd) from March 23 until further notice, Nissan said.

A skeleton staff will continue to carry out essential maintenance and the situation will be monitored closely, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

