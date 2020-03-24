Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Two AI special planes will carry stranded foreign tourists to Jodhpur on Wednesday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 23:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 23:34 IST
COVID-19: Two AI special planes will carry stranded foreign tourists to Jodhpur on Wednesday

Two special Air India planes will on Wednesday carry foreign tourists stranded in different parts of the country for mandatory quarantine at an Indian Army facility in Jodhpur as international flight operations remain suspended till March 29, the national carrier has said. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Air India has operated multiple special flights, evacuating Indian nationals stranded in places such as Wuhan in China and Rome in Italy, the two countries most hit by the virus. "As you know these are testing times with even the aviation sector locked down but we as a national airline have special role to play in operating charter/rescue flights," a senior official of the airline said in a message to crew members.

"We are operating two Airbus flights tomorrow March 25 early morning to Jodhpur taking international passengers for quarantine, return sector will be ferry (empty)," he said. Hazmat Suits and PPE (personal protective equipment) would be provided to all operating crew, the official said.

The message was for only those crew members of the national carrier who are currently not under quarantine. According to a source privy to the development, the Indian Army has kept a 500-bed facility in Jodhpur on standby to quarantine the foreign tourists arriving through the two special flights.

"We seek volunteers for operating these two special charter Airbus flights tomorrow. Please WhatsApp your name and employee Id If you would like to be a part of this mission," the message noted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal Imams' body restricts entry of people into mosques

With the coronavirus outbreak triggering lockdown across the country, an organisation of Imams of West Bengal on Tuesday asked authorities of mosques to restrict entry of people to prevent large gatherings and conducting prayers with very f...

Trump administration unclear over emergency production measure to combat coronavirus

The Trump administration sowed confusion on Tuesday over use of a 1950s era emergency act to procure coronavirus test kits amid severe shortages of tests, masks, ventilators and other equipment for medical workers fighting the highly contag...

Saudi reports first coronavirus death as infections spike

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported its first death from the new coronavirus as the total number of infections spiked to 767, according to the health ministry. An Afghan resident in the western city of Medina died from the virus, the ministry ...

NDMA asks states to take effective measures to contain COVID-19 spread

The National Disaster Management Authority NDMA on Tuesday directed various ministries and states to take effective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, Cabinet Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020