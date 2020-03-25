Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar steadies after slide as greenback funding stays tight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 06:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 06:20 IST
FOREX-Dollar steadies after slide as greenback funding stays tight

The dollar halted its decline and gains in riskier currencies petered out on Wednesday as fresh rises in coronavirus cases kept markets on edge and the greenback funding market tight.

Foreign exchange markets were in consolidation as the prospect of a huge U.S. stimulus package bolstered Asian stock markets although gains in riskier currencies were tempered. The safe-haven dollar, which had pulled back from recent peaks, was now steady against the euro at $1.0789, and fell only marginally against the yen to 111.11 yen per dollar.

Currencies that fell the hardest last week hung on to overnight gains. The pound was steady at $1.1759, the Australian dollar was 0.2% weaker at $0.5941 after running as far as $0.5990 in early trade. The U.S Federal Reserve's offer of unlimited bond-buying, on top of opening discount dollar funding lines to central banks around the globe, has supported risk sentiment for the past day along with hopes for a huge U.S. fiscal stimulus package.

The Dow Jones posted its biggest one-day gain since 1933 overnight and Asian markets kept the rally going on Wednesday. But nerves and still-elevated demand for greenbacks in cash capped further gains in currencies like the Aussie, euro and pound.

"It's a nice rebound and we can probably run with it through the Asian session, but whether this mood can hold 24 hours from now, I'm not convinced," said Westpac FX analyst Sean Callow. "The overall (virus) picture is still very grim and almost certainly going to get worse."

Spain reported its sharpest increase in cases overnight. India announced a 21-day lockdown of its 1.3 billion population. The World Health Organization said that New York could become the next epicentre of the pandemic.

Within funding markets, signs of stress remain as businesses and investors drive enormous demand for dollars to cover liabilities and as a shelter from a maelstrom that has hit nearly every asset class. Cross-currency basis swap spreads, which reflect the cost of borrowing dollars abroad have relaxed for the euro but remain elevated for the yen and Australian dollar, for example.

"There's a lot of reasons to believe that we're not out of the woods yet," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone. "People still feel that the downside risk is far more prevalent...this is a traders' market, we're going to get levels where people look to fade this again."

The New Zealand dollar fell 0.5% to $0.5800, while the Korean won handed back a small fraction of Tuesday's 3% gain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Bolsonaro urges Brazilians back to work, dismisses coronavirus 'hysteria'

As Brazils largest city went into lockdown, President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday took aim at the hysteria over the coronavirus and urged that life must continue and jobs be preserved. In an address to the nation, Bolsonaro urged mayors and s...

New Zealand PM Ardern declares national emergency to tackle COVID-19

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a state of national emergency as the country prepares to go into a complete lockdown at midnight to combat the coronavirus outbreak.Its a state of emergency to preserve our way of life, Ard...

COVID-19: 402 cases registered for lockdown violations in Kerala

On the first day of lockdown in Kerala on Tuesday, the police have registered 402 cases across the state for violating guidelines. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that people should take the lockdown seriously and strictly adhere to go...

Essential commodities shops to remain open from 7 am to 10 am in Uttarakhand

All shops related to essential commodities will open from 7 am till 10 am in the state, Uttarakhand Chief Ministers Office. There will be no movement on the roads after 10 am.Uttarakhand Chief Secretary has directed all District Magistrates...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020