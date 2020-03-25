Left Menu
Ivanka lauds Indian hotel chain OYO for offering free stays to doctors in US amid COVID19 crisis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 08:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 08:59 IST
Ivanka Trump, the senior advisor to President Donald Trump, has lauded an initiative by Ritesh Agarwal-founded Indian start-up OYO Hotels to offer free stays to doctors, nurses in the US helping in the fight against the novel coronavirus, describing the gesture as “impactful acts of benevolence”. She made her comment as she retweeted a press release by the OYO, which said that the start-up is "opening the doors to its hotels" and offering free stays to doctors, nurses and other medical first responders who are helping in the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19). "OYO Hotels are offering free stays to our amazing medical professionals and first responders fighting this virus on the frontlines. These kinds of impactful acts of benevolence are what help keep this Nation and our world #TogetherApart," 38-year-old Ivanka, the first daughter, tweeted.

The OYO press release said that beginning March 24, medical first responders will receive free accommodations at any OYO Hotel in the United States so they can sleep, shower or just get off their feet and recharge. "All of us at OYO are grateful for the bravery and sacrifices all the medical personnel are making to save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19," Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO Hotels & Homes, said in the press release.

North Carolina Medical Society CEO Robert Seligson said OYO's offer shows what America is all about. "If we come together and help each other, show kindness and determination, there isn't a challenge we won't overcome. This is a great idea that will help physicians and other health care providers on the front lines during this unprecedented crisis, and I hope others will join them,” Seligson said.

OYO said it will do all it can to make the lives of the “brave” medical personnel a little better. “It is our responsibility to give back. To all the medical personnel fighting this disease on the front lines, we welcome you and we can't be grateful enough." The medical personnel can call a designated number to get their reservation for the nearest OYO and with a valid active First Responder identification, OYO Hotels will cover all the costs. Founded in 2013, Gurugram-based OYO’s portfolio today includes 43,000 hotels with over one million rooms and 130,000 vacation homes in over 800 cities in 80 countries. OYO entered the US market in February 2019.PTI YAS AMS

