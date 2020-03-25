Godrej Protekt Commits 1 Million Handwash for Free Distribution Under #ProtektIndiaMovement

• Reduces hand sanitizer price by 66% MUMBAI, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronavirus (COVID-19) has become an alarming issue in India and around the world. Considering the severity of the matter, Godrej Protekt - the range of hand hygiene products from Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) - has launched an initiative called 'Protekt India Movement'. Godrej Protekt through #ProtektIndiaMovement aims at building awareness amongst people by keeping them informed about the preventive measures to ensure protection against the coronavirus. Under the #ProtektIndiaMovement, Godrej Protekt has commenced free distribution of 1 million packets of Mr. Magic powder-to-liquid handwash in Maharashtra, the state reportedly with the highest number of coronavirus cases. The brand has partnered with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and donated Mr. Magic packets. Mr. Magic powder-to-liquid hand wash is one of the most affordable liquid hand wash product at the price point of INR 15. The packets will be distributed amongst municipal staff and various workers of the civic bodies for better hand hygiene as they serve citizens during this pandemic.

Commenting on the measures taken, Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) said, "GCPL stands in solidarity with people, health personnel, government workers and everyone who is working tirelessly to beat the coronavirus pandemic. We are thankful to BMC and TMC for partnering with us in distributing handwash to their staff and workers. Our intent is to equip them and their families with Mr. Magic handwash as they carry out their duties. In coming days, we will be working with various government bodies and social institutions to give away over 1 million packets of Mr. Magic hand wash. We are focusing all our energy in supporting the needs of our citizens. Thus, in public interest and in line with government regulations, we have reduced the price of our hand sanitisers by 66%. We are determined to help all Indians be safe and healthy, to tide over this pandemic together." Speaking on the association and distribution of Mr. Magic packets, Ashok Khaire, Joint Municipal Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, "In these testing times, maintaining personal hygiene is very important. Godrej Protekt has committed 2 Lac Mr. Magic handwash packets, which will be distributed across our outpost in Mumbai. All staff, labourers and contract workers will get Protekt Mr Magic handwash for ensuring their personal hygiene. By mixing one packet of Mr. Magic powder in water, 200ml of handwash can be made for washing hands. I urge all our staff, labourers and contract workers to benefit from this initiative and be safe by washing your hands regularly." Sharing his views, Naresh Mhaske, Mayor, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said, "Godrej Protekt has started a noble initiative #ProtektIndiaMovement to make people understand the importance of handwashing. Coronavirus is easily transferred from hands to our body making us sick. Washing hands regularly is a key preventive measure to stop the spreading of this virus. We are thankful to Godrej Protekt for providing us 1 Lac packets of Mr. Magic. We will be distributing Mr. Magic amongst our staff, labourers, Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus conductors and teachers of TMC-run schools as they come in contact with many people. We want to spread the message of handwashing amongst our citizens in a right manner to win the fight against coronavirus." As senior citizens are more vulnerable to coronavirus infection, Godrej Protekt will partner with leading NGO working for senior citizens, to offer packets of Mr. Magic and education around handwashing. Godrej Protekt will reach out to various government organisations for further distribution of handwash packets. To ensure a steady supply, the brand has increased production to make its Protekt range of handwashes and sanitiser, especially the Mr. Magic powder-to-liquid handwash, helping combat the virus. The on-ground teams are working relentlessly to replenish stocks across channels in India as there is growing demand for such products. Earlier this month, Godrej Protekt launched #ProtektIndiaMovement, a multimedia and multi-channel campaign, to make sure that the message of washing hands regularly and correctly is conveyed to every Indian. Toward this, it introduced #ProtektIndia anthem that focuses on spreading awareness on occasions of hand washing and mitigating panic. Many people, celebrities and over 100 influencers joined the movement and shared #ProtektIndia anthem reinforcing a small but tremendously impactful message - to wash hands regularly before and after everything we do. Godrej Protekt has also released an instructional video on handwashing and are partnering with news channels to broadcast it to a larger audience.

About Godrej Protekt Godrej Protekt is a range of hand hygiene products including hand sanitizers and hand washes from Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL). Under handwashes, Godrej Protekt offers Master Blaster Handwash, Happy Foam Handwash, MasterChef's Handwash, and Protekt Mr. Magic, the first-ever powder-to-liquid handwash containing neem and aloe vera. Protekt Mr. Magic is a first in the world of handwashes and an extremely affordable handwashing solution at INR 15 (refill packet) and INR 35 (refill + handwash bottle). It is as affordable as bar soaps while being more hygienic. Godrej Protekt has hand sanitisers protecting hands from germs for 8 hours, and is naturally derived. About Godrej Consumer Products Ltd: Godrej Consumer Products is a leading emerging markets company. As part of the 122-year young Godrej Group, we are fortunate to have a proud legacy built on the strong values of trust, integrity and respect for others. At the same time, we are growing fast and have exciting, ambitious aspirations.

Today, our Group enjoys the patronage of 1.15 billion consumers globally, across different businesses. In line with our 3 by 3 approach to international expansion at Godrej Consumer Products, we are building a presence in 3 emerging markets (Asia, Africa, Latin America) across 3 categories (home care, personal wash, hair care). We rank among the largest household insecticide and hair care players in emerging markets. In household insecticides, we are the leader in India, the second largest player in Indonesia and are expanding our footprint in Africa. We are the leader in serving the hair care needs of women of African descent, the number one player in hair colour in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. We rank number two in soaps in India and are the number one player in air fresheners and wet tissues in Indonesia. But for us, it is very important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much-loved products, we remain a good company. Approximately 23 per cent of the promoter holding in our Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our 'Good & Green' approach to create a more inclusive and greener India.

At the heart of all of this, is our talented team. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high performance culture. We are also deeply committed to recognising and valuing diversity across our teams. Read more at http://www.godrejcp.com/

