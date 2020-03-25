Left Menu
Development News Edition

Walmart India elevates Sameer Aggarwal as CEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 12:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 12:10 IST
Walmart India elevates Sameer Aggarwal as CEO

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Walmart India on Wednesday said it has elevated Sameer Aggarwal as its CEO and the appointment will be effective from April 1. Aggarwal succeeds Krish Iyer who is set to retire on March 31. Iyer, would get into advisory role from full-time management of Walmart India after leading the retail major for eight years.

Aggarwal, who was elevated as Deputy CEO earlier in January this year, has now been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Best Price, Walmart India, effective from April 1, Walmart said in a statement. Aggarwal will directly report to Walmart Executive Vice President and Regional CEO of Asia and Global Sourcing Dirk Van den Berghe.

"Sam (Aggarwal) has done a fantastic job in the past two years. He led the charge to make our proposition more customer centric, developing digital offerings to prepare for our omni channel services in the future," Berghe said adding "I look forward to seeing him make a greater impact for our Best Price members and associates in India.” said For a smooth transition, Iyer will work with Aggarwal till June 30, it added further. "Following this, he will remain in an advisor role to ensure Walmart continues to benefit from his wealth of experience," said Walmart.

"It is bittersweet to leave Walmart, but I am confident that Sam will be able to take the business to the next level," Iyer said. Aggarwal, who has more than two decades of international business experience, holds an MBA degree from the London Business School and is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Aggarwal, joined Walmart India in April 2018 as EVP, chief strategy and administrative officer and was elevated as Chief Business Officer in December 2018. "I look forward to continuing to work with the outstanding team we have here to ensure Best Price, Walmart India remains a great place to work and a great partner to our members and suppliers," Aggarwal said.

Walmart India operates 28 modern wholesale stores under the brand name Best Price. Besides, the company has two Fulfilment Centres. Walmart India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of US-based retailing giant Walmart Inc and came to India in 2007.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran rejects 'foreign' help as virus death toll nears 2,000

A senior Iranian official Tuesday ruled out foreign help on the ground to deal with the coronavirus epidemic after an offer from a France-based medical charity, as the countrys death toll from the illness neared 2,000. Due to Irans national...

Halfords forecasts 25% sales drop, tries to save cash

British bicycles and car products retailer Halfords warned that it was likely that sales would drop sharply as a result of government measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, prompting it to try to save cash. The company said it would...

Equinor slashes investment, spending in $3 bln coronavirus package

Norwegian oil firm Equinor will cut investments, exploration drilling and operating costs as part of a 3 billion plan to help the company weather the coronavirus crisis and low oil prices, it said on Wednesday.Equinor will halt its onshore ...

Equinor slashes investment, spending in $3 bln coronavirus package

Norwegian oil firm Equinor will cut investments, exploration drilling and operating costs as part of a 3 billion plan to help the company weather the coronavirus crisis and low oil prices, it said on Wednesday.Equinor will halt its onshore ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020