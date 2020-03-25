Left Menu
Urban Company to set up relief fund for temporary workers, contractors

  • Updated: 25-03-2020 15:29 IST
Urban Company, formerly UrbanClap, on Wednesday said it has partnered with Srinidhi Foundation to set up a relief fund to support gig workers and independent contractors on its platform during the COVID-19 crisis. This fund will be used to provide sustenance support to deserving individuals and their families over the next few months, till the situation comes back to normalcy, the company said in a statement here.

Urban Company, its founders, investors and employees have committed Rs 1.5 crore towards this fund till date. Urban Company is also offering income protection and health insurance plan free for all its Indian service partners, in addition to existing insurance covers.

Further, the company is extending 0 per cent interest business advances to partners with delayed payback periods to help them tide through these trying times. The company is also holding 1-on-1 remote counselling sessions for all its 30,000 gig workers.

Urban Company operates in 18 cities in India including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Surat, Vadodara and Visakhapatnam and four international markets like Abu Dhabi, Sydney and Singapore..

