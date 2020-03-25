Left Menu
Continuation of duty rebatesto help boost exports: AEPC

  PTI
  • New Delhi
  Updated: 25-03-2020 19:44 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 19:44 IST
The Cabinet approval for continuation of duty payback benefits for the export of garments and made-ups will help exporters in promoting shipments, the Apparel Export Promotion Council of India (AEPC) on Wednesday said. The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) for export of garments and made-ups from April 1, 2020, till the scheme is merged with Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP).

AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said that given the acute shortage of working capital, this reimbursement should be given as “Direct Cash Transfer”, as in the case of erstwhile ROSL and drawback. "This will reduce the time and transaction cost of availing the scheme," he said in a statement.

He added that the approval is much-needed policy support for the Indian apparel exporters. "The apparel exporters, who were anyway facing trouble with the reversal of policy benefits like MEIS and delays in refunds, are now facing uncertainties related to both export orders and import of raw materials," he said.

The continuation of the benefit will strengthen the entire cotton textiles value chain, he said..

