TVS Motor's Indonesia-based arm to commence production from 26 March

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said its Indonesia-based subsidiary will commence manufacturing operations from Thursday. The entity's corporate office in Jakarta would, however, continue to be closed and employees will work from home, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

"The subsidiary's plant situated at Karawang, West Java will resume operations from March 26, 2020," it said. Earlier this week, TVS Motor Company had announced to halt all manufacturing operations at its plants in India and Indonesia till further notice.

