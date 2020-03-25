Working with authorities so that essential services can operate: Zomato founder

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday said the company is actively working with the authorities so that essential services can operate without trouble on account of lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. He also said the online restaurant guide and food ordering company is also starting a fund to cover up the lost earnings for thousands of its delivery partners and hoped that the government would support them with this.

"We are actively working with the authorities to clear the confusion so that essential services can operate without trouble," Goyal said in a tweet. In a series of tweets, Goyal said, "We are also starting a fund to cover up the lost earnings for thousands of our delivery partners. We also hope that we get government support to help us with this." Sharing his concern regarding the restaurants' partners during the lockdown, he tweeted, "We are also going to facilitate loans for our food delivery restaurant partners -- thousands of restaurants have been severely hit because of their immobilized workforce due to the lockdown." Goyal said hundreds of Zomato employees have taken deep voluntary salary cuts to conserve the cash flows of the company.

"We are also donating for our delivery partner fund, as well as 'Feed the Daily Wager' campaign to support the community during these times," Goyal said. He also said all paid Zomato Gold memberships across India, UAE, Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, Lebanon, Turkey, New Zealand, Portugal and Qatar will get a two-month membership extension at zero cost.

"Dining out in many countries is badly hit. For our gold partners (dining out), we'll be facilitating working capital loans to get through this tough time," Goyal said.

