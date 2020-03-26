Left Menu
IIM Bangalore, IIM Kozhikode, Indian School of Business (ISB) Shine as Dare2Compete Competitive B-Schools 2020

  New Delhi
  26-03-2020
  • Created: 26-03-2020 11:05 IST
NEW DELHI, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dare2Compete, one of India's largest student communities, has put all stakeholders of the B-School ecosystem under a single umbrella, with Dare2Compete Awards, where efforts of all- Students, B-Schools and Companies, are acknowledged and celebrated. Today, through its social media handles and website, Dare2Compete revealed the rankings for D2C Competitive B-Schools 2020 amid COVID-19. The rankings were decided on the basis of students' meritorious performance in corporate campus engagements through student competitions. The true mark of a B-School's success can be gauged by how well its students fare when put up against their peers from across the nation. IIM Bangalore topped the D2C Competitive B-Schools 2020 ranking, outshining everyone. IIM Kozhikode, known for its lush campus and its enterprising students, was ranked a close 2nd. Having lifted the trophy last year, IIM Kozhikode had to make room for IIM Bangalore this year. Shots have been fired and things are bound to heat up in the coming academic year. Not far behind is the Indian School of Business (ISB), which secured the third rank with the next highest number of students who won laurels to the institute. In the fourth and fifth place are MDI Gurgaon and NMIMS Mumbai, respectively. Other prestigious B-Schools that managed to rank in Top 10 D2C Competitive B-Schools 2020 are IIM Ahmedabad, SIBM Pune, XLRI Jamshedpur, NITIE Mumbai, IMT Ghaziabad and IIM Shillong, in their respective order. Rankings drastically changed from last year, with many new entrants like NITIE and IIM Shillong going in for the kill. Students from IIM Bangalore are the proud owners of a whooping 15 National/International Winner trophies, along with an impressive 5 First Runners Up and 4 Second Runners Up titles. This goes to show that IIM Bangalore not only dominates the word by word every management book there is, but also pushes its students to think outside the box and question the status quo. Rankings for D2C Competitive Leaders 2020 were also simultaneously released and to no surprise the top 4 rank holders are from IIM Bangalore. Ameer Iqubal, Vishwajith G Bhat, Kundan Thakan, and Pratiksha Patil respectively sit atop with 5 to 13 competitions under their belt. Ashwini Kumar Shrivas from FMS Delhi was next after performing well in 5 competitions closely followed by Bijayeta Pati from IMT Ghaziabad with 9 competitions under her. An impressive 8 students from IIM Bangalore have been ranked as top 30 D2C Competitive Leaders 2020. No other B-School comes in close to such a stellar performance. IIM Shillong and NITIE Mumbai have 4 and 3 students each, respectively.

In another category, Dare2Compete recognised companies that do such student engagements through D2C Prestigious B-School Competitions 2020 basis 13,800+ B-School student votes. Dare2Compete does this under 2 segments - Top 20 from votes across All B-Schools and Top 20 from votes across popular 10 B-Schools. HUL LIME Season 11 grabbed the limelight there with the first place for second year consecutively in both segments. Under All B-Schools segment, Reliance TUP 5.0 held the second place while Google Case Challenge 2019, ICICI Bank Beat the Curve 2019 and Flipkart Wired 2019 Campus Case Challenge 3.0 were placed 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively. In the Popular 10 B-Schools segment, Aditya Birla Group's Stratos retained its second position followed by InvicTAS from TATA Group, ITC Interrobang?! Season 9 and Flipkart Wired 2019 Campus Case Challenge 3.0 in that order. Visit www.dare2compete.com/awards to know more about Dare2Compete Awards 2020 and to view all categories under it.

About Dare2Compete Dare2Compete is one of the largest student communities across domains. It engages with the students of B-Schools, Engineering Colleges and other colleges with 1 million+ active registrations from across 10,000+ colleges. It is a one-stop-shop to meet the needs of students during their academic journey. Dare2Compete also enables leading brands to engage with the students' community in the most interactive way to discover, measure and hire the best talent and conceptualizes unique engagements to enhance the company's brand visibility, brand engagement and brand equity across campuses in India.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137536/D2C_B_Schools.jpg PWR PWR.

