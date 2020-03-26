Left Menu
Pristyn Care Pledges Solidarity; Launches #MakeSpaceForSafety to Encourage Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

NEW DELHI, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, there has been an explosion of conversations related to Covid-19, largely centered on how to treat, contain and suppress it. The volume and the velocity through which these messages are shared can sometimes lead to uncertainty, stress, and panic. To address this, it becomes even more important that information shared should be verified and comes from a reliable source. In a mission to share best practices and knowledge related to the global pandemic, Pristyn Care - a healthcare company that specializes in elective surgeries through the latest technologies - has launched a digital campaign #MakeSpaceForSafety. The campaign highlights the importance of social distancing and to foster realization and motivate people to practice the same. The company is also running a special series of blogs addressing all subjects related to coronavirus which are extremely crucial and essential to 'flatten the curve'. Pledging solidarity, the campaign also salutes doctors and other medical professionals who are working tirelessly in an unprecedented environment to treat patients succumbing to this outbreak. Pristyn Care founders, associated doctors, surgeons, and employees who normally write their name on LinkedIn in tightly connected Myriad Pro script have changed and added - space between each letter. The underlying message here is, 'Staying apart is the best way to flatten the curve and break the chain'.

On the campaign launch, expressing gratitude to the medical fraternity and reiterating the imperative safety measures, Harsimarbir Singh, Co-founder, Pristyn Care, said, "We owe a huge thanks to the heroes on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic. As a consumer Internet company in healthcare, we often find our associated doctors, surgeons and employees battling hard to keep up the promise to deliver. Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor and Dr. Garima Sawhney, Co-founders of Pristyn Care who are surgeons themselves, are courageously treating emergency cases to ensure that no patient is deprived of quality healthcare even in such trying times. But the hard work of these professionals is wasted if the country's citizens do not follow social distancing, which is, undoubtedly, the need of the hour. We applaud the government's decision of a nationwide lockdown and urge people to stay at home." Pristyn Care has over 80 clinics and 250 partner hospitals across 17 cities (7 Tier-1 and 10 Tier-2 cities), with surgeons who have expertise across General Surgery (Laser and Laparoscopic specialists), Vascular surgeries, ENT, Gynaecology, and Urology. The procedures are performed using advanced laser and laparoscopic techniques and the company has successfully performed over 12,000 surgeries till date. About Pristyn Care Pristyn Care is a healthcare startup, founded in late 2018 by Harsimarbir Singh, Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, and Dr. Garima Sawhney, with a vision to provide a seamless surgical experience by offering patient-centric healthcare services. The brand offers treatments across General Surgery (Laser and Laparoscopic surgeries), Vascular surgeries, ENT, Gynaecology, and Urology. The company has over 80 clinics and 250 partners across 17 cities (7 Tier 1 and 10 Tier 2 cities) with a presence across cities of Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad as well as Lucknow, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Patna, and Bhubaneswar.

Website link - https://www.pristyncare.com/ PWR PWR.

