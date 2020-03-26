Left Menu
Buses deployed for vegetable-fruit delivery in Chandigarh as people remain indoors to combat virus

Buses operated by the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking have been deployed for delivery of vegetables and fruits on the doorstep as people remained indoors due to a curfew imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The delivery of essential items began on Thursday, a day after many city residents complained of not receiving supply of vegetables, fruits and dairy products, and blamed the Union Territory administration for failing to address the situation.

"A total of 150 buses will ply in the entire city, villages, slum areas and rehabilitation colonies to deliver vegetables and other essential items," Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Commissioner K K Yadav said. A 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus, which has infected nearly 650 people in India so far including seven in Chandigarh, came into force on Wednesday. Moreover, the UT of Chandigarh Administration has imposed curfew in the city to combat coronavirus.

The administration has decided not to give any relaxation in curfew and has announced that it will ensure delivery of milk, vegetables, groceries and medicines on the doorstep through government and private carriers. Contact numbers of vendors and shopkeepers have been shared by the administration for allowing people to place orders.

However, many of these numbers are non-functional. "I have been making attempts to contact the vendors and shopkeepers on their numbers provided by the authorities, but either these do not exist or are incorrect," a resident, Sanjeev Kumar, said and claimed that he had not received milk for the past two days.

On Wednesday, the administration had asked vendors to supply vegetables in the city but they exhausted their stocks wherever they reached first for delivery. The administration has deployed civic and police officials along with vendors in each bus for ensuring smooth delivery.

The delivery of these essentials will be made between 10 am and 1 pm, officials said. People have to maintain adequate distance with each other for procuring vegetables, they said.

The buses will also be properly sanitised and vendors would wear protective gear while delivering essential items, they said..

