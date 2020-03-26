Gold futures fall 1.39 pc on global cues

Gold futures on Thursday fell 1.39 per cent to Rs 41,630 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on weak spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for April delivery fell by Rs 587, or 1.39 per cent, to Rs 41,630 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,296 lots.

The yellow metal for June delivery declined by Rs 654, or 1.53 per cent, to Rs 42,182 per 10 gram in 710 lots. Market analysts said the fall in gold futures was mostly in tune with weak spot demand.

Globally, gold was trading 0.76 per cent higher at USD 1,621.80 per ounce in New York..

