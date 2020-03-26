Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt keeps Bt cotton price unchanged at Rs 730 per packet for 2020-21; scraps royalty fee to Bayer

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 14:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 14:50 IST
Govt keeps Bt cotton price unchanged at Rs 730 per packet for 2020-21; scraps royalty fee to Bayer

The Centre has kept the maximum sale price of genetically modified (GM) Bt cotton seeds unchanged at Rs 730 per packet for the next fiscal but scrapped the royalty to US-based technology provider Monsanto, now controlled by global agri major Bayer.  Bayer, which in June 2018 completed the USD 63-billion deal to acquire Monsanto, has expressed disappointment over doing away with trait value or royalty altogether. According to a government notification, the maximum sale price for Bollgard-II (BG-II) cotton seed for 2020-21 has been fixed at Rs 730 per packet of 450 gm. The seed value is Rs 730 and trait value zero.  The rate for the current fiscal is Rs 730 per packet including Rs 20 as trait value, which goes to Bayer group.  The maximum sale price of BG-I version of Bacillus thuringiensis (BT) cotton hybrid has also been kept unchanged at Rs 635, with no trait value.  Under the Cotton Seed Price (Control) Order, 2015, the government has been fixing a maximum sale price for Bt cotton every year considering the seed value, recurring royalty (trait value), trade margins and others. Earlier this month, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had informed Parliament  that the Centre was considering writing off trait value charged from farmers for Bollgard-II variety of Bt cotton to ensure the seeds are available to farmers at affordable prices.

When contacted, Bayer spokesperson said: "While it is disappointing to see the full elimination of trait fees, we will in collaboration with other technology providers continue to highlight the need to maintain a reasonable level of trait fees." The royalty fee is essential to support stewardship, maintaining longevity and at the same time investing in future technologies, the spokesperson added. "Bayer shares the government's objective of ensuring India's farmers continue to benefit from high-quality cotton seeds and technologies. For 18 years, Bollgard® cotton technologies have helped local farmers produce cotton sustainably and boost their livelihoods," the company spokesperson said.  In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Tomar had also said that the government's research body ICAR believes that the technology is still effective against American bollworm and spotted bollworm, although industry body NSAI mentioned that BG-II has become ineffective against pink bollworm.

Farmers are cultivating Bt cotton in more than 87 per cent of cotton area. Bt cotton is the only GM crop allowed for commercial cultivation in the country.  Mahyco Monsanto Biotech Ltd (MMBL), a Monsanto group firm, had sub-licensed Bt technology to various seed companies in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

In Bengal, we are taking care of stranded workers from others states: CM Mamata Banerjee in letter to 18 CMs .

In Bengal, we are taking care of stranded workers from others states CM Mamata Banerjee in letter to 18 CMs ....

Man held for violating lockdown orders in Maharashtra

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by the Mumbai Police after he was caught roaming in the city on his bike during the country-wide lockdown. The man, identified as Rakesh Rajbhar, was on Wednesday spotted without a head gear and face mask...

Indian Army issues fresh instructions to combat COVID-19

The Indian Army on Thursday issued fresh instructions reiterating enhanced measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Measures will be taken to identify additional infrastructure for setting up of quarantineisolation centres in each station ...

Iran starts intercity travel ban amid fears of surge of coronavirus

Iran has started an intercity travel ban, an Iranian official said in a televised news conference on Thursday, a day after Irans government spokesman warned the country might face a surge of cases in the coronavirus pandemic. Officials have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020