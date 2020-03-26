Deakin University and Rajasthan Royals' Online Sports Marketing Course Goes Live

- Early Bird discounts on registering for these certificate courses available until April 5th NEW DELHI and MUMBAI, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deakin University and DeakinCo., Australia, and Rajasthan Royals' collaborative Certificate Programmes in Sports Marketing are now live and available to buy online starting 19th March 2020. The programmes have two levels: Foundation and Advanced. The Foundation course offers a taster to the core areas of sports marketing and gives an insight into the complex and fascinating nature of the sports industry. The Advanced course is aimed to equip those who are seeking to enter the sports sector, while also upskilling those already in it. These courses, along with all relevant information will now be available to buy online via the Rajasthan Royals website. While the courses will initially be offered at Foundation and Advanced levels, planning for an Expert level programme is also under way. Successful learners will receive a certificate upon completion of the course. Students enrolling in the course will learn and refine skills in modern marketing concepts and practices used in the sports industry. As a franchise that believes in the all-round development of its players, the certificate courses are being offered for free to all the current and former Rajasthan Royals players to continue their upskilling process and increase their opportunities in life after cricket. The response from the players has been fantastic and most of them have already decided to take up these courses to make the most of their time being spent at home. "I was really interested to learn more about this course when it was mentioned to me during the recent camp. I think it is a fantastic learning opportunity and enables me to challenge myself in rather different ways to practising in the nets. I'm very grateful to Rajasthan Royals for the opportunity to gain new knowledge and give me a better understanding of the sports industry," said Robin Uthappa, Batsman, Rajasthan Royals.

Currently, in its fourth year of the association, Deakin University was the first Australian University to partner with an IPL Team and has been the official sports education partner for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL seasons. Jointly the partners have promoted sports education in India and facilitated research in sports management and sports science while stressing the need for participation of Women in Sport. Ahead of the launch of the co-branded Sports Marketing programmes, DeakinCo. CEO, Glenn Campbell said, "We are delighted to be adding to the productive relationship Deakin University already enjoys with the Rajasthan Royals. India and Australia are renowned as sports-loving nation so I am confident that these programmes, jointly produced by a legendary Indian cricket team and a premier Australian university, will be well received both in India and further afield." Speaking on the Certificate Programme going live, Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Operating Officer, Rajasthan Royals said, "At a challenging time when online access is the only access for many people around the world, we're pleased to launch this exciting course which we hope will inspire many people to enter the sports industry, both in India and around the world. It has been a pleasure to work with DeakinCo to create this innovative programme which offers the rigour of a university-style sports marketing course, combined with real-life case studies. We look forward to engaging with graduates of these courses and hopefully filling some management roles within the franchise too." Interested candidates can secure a price advantage with the attractive discounts being offered on early bookings of these courses until April 5th 2020. Enroll now, visit https://www.rajasthanroyals.com/education. The Early Bird offers are active for a limited time. About Deakin University Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves. Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. In 2019, Deakin celebrated its 25 years of engagement with India. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry and the academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

For more information, please visit: http://www.deakin.edu. About Rajasthan Royals: Rajasthan Royals play in the popular cricket league, the Indian Premier League. The Inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals have had a great heritage and tradition of playing some exciting cricket along with nurturing and developing young cricketing talent. With Jaipur and Guwahati as our homes, Rajasthan Royals are supported by passionate and a strong fan-based community at the stadiums along with great following across India and the globe.

