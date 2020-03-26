Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets in the country remained shut on Thursday due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19, according to HDFC Securities. The country is undergoing a 21-day lockdown announced on Tuesday to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,605 per ounce and silver was quoting flat at USD 14.32 per ounce. "Gold prices traded weak on Thursday with spot international gold prices traded near USD 1,605 paring previous gains," it said.

