Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi eases compliance rules for AGM, newspaper ads amid pandemic

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 16:25 IST
Sebi eases compliance rules for AGM, newspaper ads amid pandemic

Market regulator Sebi on Thursday granted more time to listed companies for holding annual general meetings and exempted them from giving advertisements in newspapers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The regulator has been giving relaxation to listed companies and other market intermediaries as part of efforts to ease their compliance burden.

In a circular, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given a relaxation of one month till September 30 to top 100-listed companies by market capitalisation for holding their annual general meeting (AGM) for 2019-20. These companies were required to hold their respective AGMs by August 31. Under the norms, companies are required to hold the AGM within 5 months from the closing of financial year.

In addition, Sebi has exempted companies from publication of advertisement in newspapers about their board meetings, financial results and other events till May 15. Sebi has noted that some newspapers are not bringing their print versions for a limited period, some that are still printing are not accepting a e-copy of the information to be published, which is a challenge in ensuring compliance with the regulation.

Accordingly, the regulator has decided to exempt publication of advertisement in newspapers as required under the listing norms for all the events scheduled till May 15. Besides, relaxation has been given by three months till June 30 for annual holding the annual meetings of committees pertaining to nomination and remuneration, stakeholder relationship and risk management.

Further, the deadline has been extended with regard to certificate from practising company secretary on timely issue of share certificates, by one month till May 31. Earlier, Sebi had allowed listed companies to defer disclosure of their fourth quarter earnings by 45 days till June 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Community transmission phase of COVID-19 will begin if community, govt don't work together: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the community transmission phase of coronavirus will start if the community and government will not work collectively and follow guidelines for fighting against the deadly viru...

Beware second waves of COVID-19 if lockdowns eased early - study

Extending school and work closures at the coronavirus ground zero in China may delay the second wave of infections, researchers said on Thursday, urging the rest of the world to take note. With containment measures largely successful and th...

More than 250,000 positive coronavirus cases in Europe

The tally of total positive cases in Europe surged past 250,000 in Europe on Thursday as Spain becomes the second-worst affected country after Italy in the region. At least 4,089 people have now died from Covid-19 in Spain with a total of ...

Fed's Powell: U.S. may be in recession, control of virus to dictate timing of economy reopening

The United States may well be in recession but progress in controlling the spread of the coronavirus will dictate when the economy can fully reopen, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said Thursday in an interview on NBCs Today Show. We ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020