Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar slips ahead of expected surge in U.S. jobless claims due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 17:17 IST
FOREX-Dollar slips ahead of expected surge in U.S. jobless claims due to coronavirus

The dollar fell further on Thursday ahead of key U.S. data that is expected to show a surge in unemployment benefit claims as companies lay off workers due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Investors welcomed the U.S. Senate's passage of a $2 trillion stimulus package to offset the economic impact of the respiratory pandemic, but there are already indications that some American states will need more money for medical supplies.

Economists polled by Reuters anticipate a rise in U.S. jobless claims by 1 million in the week to March 21 - an indicator of much the spread of the virus has affected the world's largest economy. If the number meets market expectations, it would be well above the previous peak seen during the 2008 global financial crisis. The record before that was just a little under 700,000 in 1982 when the United States was going through a recession.

Many analysts, however, have put the number between 1 million and 4 million. "The wide range of estimates, from around 1 million to 4 million, show that we lack historical references to really understand the impact of this unique and probably massive crisis hitting the economy," said Christopher Dembik, head of macro analysis at Saxo Bank.

The dollar shed 0.8% of its value against the euro to trade at $1.0979, a one-week low. It also lost 1.4% of its value versus the safe-haven Japanese yen and was last exchanging hands for 109.60 yen, a six-day low. Analysts at MUFG said the common currency was also boosted by the fact that nine European Union countries including France, Italy and Spain have called for issuing joint bonds to help revive the euro zone economy from a deep slump caused by the coronavirus.

However, Germany and the Netherlands will lead opposition to issuing the mutualised debt when the EU's national leaders discuss emergency assistance later on Thursday. The $2 trillion U.S. package includes one-off payments to individuals, increased benefits for the unemployed and aid to companies, including loans and debt relief to small businesses, plus assistance to states and local governments.

The United States also opened the taps for short-term dollar funding as the Federal Reserve swapped dollars for foreign currencies with other major central banks. This has helped to ease the cost of swapping three-month yen into dollars, which blew out to 144 basis points (bps) over interbank rates this month as stress in the dollar-funding market caused by the pandemic led to a shortage of the American currency.

"The Fed is winning the battle to get enough dollars into the global financial engine to keep it turning over. Demand for dollars through the Fed/BOJ swap line remains higher than in Europe, but the USD/JPY basis has now narrowed," said Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Societe Generale. The three-month basis swap in dollar/yen was last at 49 bps.

Elsewhere, sterling jumped 1% versus the dollar to $1.20 , an eight-day high, but was flat against the euro at 91.63 pence. The Australian and New Zealand dollars, both closely linked to the global commodity trade, were rising against their U.S. counterpart after falling during the Asian trading session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Time to buy stocks again, market mavens say

BlackRock and Credit Suisse reckon it is time to get back into equities after markets rallied this week following massive government and central bank stimulus packages to fight fallout from the coronavirus crisis.The 2 trillion U.S. fiscal ...

JK Tyre to raise stake in subsidiary Cavendish Industries

JK Tyre and lndustries said on Thursday its board of directors has approved plan to increase in its subsidiary Cavendish Industries. JK Tyre already holds 69 per cent of equity shares in Cavendish Industries while its subsidiary JK Tornel S...

Spain virus death toll tops 4,000

The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 4,089 after 655 people died within 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday. It was a 19 percent increase on figures released Wednesday by the authorities in Spain, which has the worlds se...

INSIGHT-Fresh produce in Europe set to be more scarce as coronavirus strikes

Fresh fruit and vegetables will become increasingly scarce in Europe, suppliers warn, as the coronavirus pandemic hampers the global movement of produce and of the people needed to gather crops.Governments are looking at ways to ease any sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020