Tissot SuperSport Chrono Unyielding in the Scrum

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 26-03-2020 17:36 IST
  • |
  Created: 26-03-2020 17:36 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Tissot, innovators by tradition, have renewed their commitment to a realm close to their heart. The new range of SuperSport Chronos is tied intimately to the values of rugby. Because it's more than a sport. It's an art of living; a way of looking life straight in the eye. Respect for others, physical determination, courage, and fair play form the ethical framework to which Tissot fully adheres. Alongside these character traits, style must not be forgotten. Rugby has its own aesthetic that is all about using one's physique, but not relying on it alone. This is a gentlemen's sport that goes perfectly with a polo shirt and a contrasting jacket: an exercise in chic cool. The Tissot SuperSport Chronos were designed in this same vein. The Tissot SuperSport Chronos come out on the pitch in team formation with eight references. Their imposing 45.5 mm bodies are shaped out of steel with various colour options, from black to rose gold via PVD technology. And the pack is dressed up with a full line of bracelets and straps that range from steel to leather with visible top-stitching. The details on the case are full of character. The crown has considerable diameter for easy gripping and is protected by a flange. These brawny protrusions show off the personality of the Tissot SuperSport Chronos. With their flanker physique, the Tissot SuperSport Chronos are also a tribute to the physical versatility that can be seen in the rugby world. Their appearance is certainly powerful, but they are also dynamic and agile in their functioning. The Tissot SuperSport Chrono range comes with a fixed glass engraved with a tachymetric scale gradated up to 400 km/h. This glass matches the finishes on the case and dial. It is therefore available in black with white gradations, in yellow gold with a yellow-gold printed black insert, or even in all steel. That choice will also determine the colour of the two chronograph push-buttons and the colour effect of the dial. With its appliqué date aperture at 6 o’clock, its 12 ultra-legible indexes coated with Super-LumiNova® technology, and its immense luminescent sword hands, this dial serves to highlight the chronograph function. Indeed, inside the SuperSport collection ticks a quartz chronograph calibre produced by ETA, a Swiss Made manufacturer known for the quality and reliability of its engines. This movement indicates hours and minutes in the middle, with a small seconds dial at 6 o’clock, and has two totalisers. At 2 o’clock, one of them displays tenths of a second, thus supplementing the central direct-drive. At 10 o’clock, a 30-minute counter handles longer durations. The SuperSport Chrono collection symbolises the unfailing bond Tissot has been building with sport, and more specifically rugby, since 1853. Tissot is a partner of the Top 14, the prestigious French rugby league, as well as the Six Nations European championship, and has now added to that list EPCR (European Professional Club Rugby), which organises the European club champion’s cup. So the Tissot SuperSport Chrono collection has been developed for sport and is capable of withstanding the crushing pressure of a scrum. In tribute to the universal values of rugby, which is played on every continent by men and women of every origin and nationality, the SuperSport Chrono collection comes in a wide variety of shades. This wide offering will suit every wrist and taste at a price that aligns with Tissot’s intention of always offering high-quality watches at reasonable cost. The plus sign in the Swiss Flag within the Tissot logo symbolises the Swiss quality and reliability Tissot has shown since 1853. The watches, sold all over the world, enable Tissot to be the leader in the traditional Swiss watch industry, exporting more than 4 million watches every year. Tissot stands by its signature, Innovators by Tradition. The high quality of the brand with every component is recognised worldwide. Tissot has been named Official Timekeeper and Partner of many global events such as basketball with the NBA and FIBA; cycling with the Tour de France and the UCI World Cycling Championships; motorsports with MotoGPTM and the FIM World Superbike Championship and many more besides in the sports of ice hockey, fencing and rugby. Key leading products include: Tissot T-Touch (The first tactile watch in 1999). Tissot Le Locle, a timeless, classic, automatic watch with 80 hours of power reserve. Tissot T-Race, “the sporty design”. SuperSport Chrono features• Satin steel, black PVD steel, or rose gold PVD steel case• Fixed glass with tachymetric scale• Crown with crown protector and chronograph push-buttons to match the glass• 45.5 mm in diameter• See-through sapphire crystal• Full case back• Water-resistant to 100 m (10 ATM)• Quartz movement• ETA 10.212 calibre• Hours, minutes, and small seconds dial; 1/10-second chronograph with two counters, date• Matte dial with markings that match the case and glass colour• Rectangular appliqué indexes coated with Super-LumiNova®• Semi-skeleton sword hands coated with Super-LumiNova®• Brown or black leather strap with visible stitching Image: Tissot SuperSport Chrono PWRPWR

