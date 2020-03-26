Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Nordics, bank dividends under fire

  • PTI
  • |
  • Oslo
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 18:27 IST
In Nordics, bank dividends under fire

As the new coronavirus risks throwing the world into the most violent recession in recent history, authorities in the Nordic region are urging their banks to forego paying out dividends to shareholders. At a time when tens of thousands of people are losing their jobs in the crisis, the banks' plans to issue generous dividends have not been well-received by authorities and some of the public -- who recall the banks' tendency to ask for taxpayer bailouts when things go south.

Among the most radical proposals has been the call by Norway's Financial Supervisory Authority on Wednesday for a ban on financial institutions paying out 2019 dividends "until further notice". "A ban on dividend payments and other distributions will have a profound impact," the government agency said in a statement.

It added that "in view of the widespread crisis the country is in" that it believes "that such a measure is necessary to promote financial stability." Late Wednesday evening, the Norwegian government said it would not introduce a ban -- though it did not rule out the possibility "in the future" -- but urged all banks to postpone their dividends until the economic uncertainty had passed. "I'm counting on financial institutions to have understood the severity of the economic situation and postpone their dividends to shareholders," Finance Minister Jan Tore Sanner said in a statement.

In other Nordic countries, authorities have so far stopped short of suggesting regulation, instead urging the banks to reconsider their shareholder payouts. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority said it would "monitor closely" that banks allocate relief measures for their intended purpose instead of paying dividends or bonuses.

"When people risk losing their jobs and companies risk keeling over, it is not the time for banks to pay dividends to their owners," Sweden's Minister for Financial Markets, Per Bolund told a press conference on Tuesday. In Denmark, the government and the banking sector agreed on Monday to encourage banks to "reconsider dividend payments and share buy-backs already planned in view of the serious financial situation." "During the financial crisis, society supported the banks. Now we are in a corona crisis and here banks should support society," said Simon Kollerup, Denmark's Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs.

The Nordic region's typically robust economies have not escaped the economic turmoil brought on by the new coronavirus pandemic: businesses have closed and tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs. Norway expects GDP to fall by one percent this year and many of the top Nordic companies are feeling the pinch.

Clothing giant H&M has temporarily closed nearly 3,500 stores worldwide and toy maker Lego has closed more than 150 stores. Airlines SAS and Norwegian Air Shuttle have suspended most of their flights and sent home most of their staff.

As in many other parts of the world, many Nordic companies have suspended or reduced their planned dividends, or are under pressure to do so. But the region's banks have so far not followed suit.

Sweden's three largest banks have proposed paying out dividends totalling 34.3 billion Swedish kronor ($3.4 billion, 3.1 billion euros), according to a calculation by news agency TT, though they have said they could potentially postpone the payouts. Finland's Nordea has announced plans to pay out dividends totalling about 1.5 billion euros.

In Norway, leading bank DNB, which is planning on paying out 14 billion Norwegian kroner ($1.3 billion, 1.2 billion euro) in dividends for 2019, said its board of directors would "assess" the situation ahead of its general meeting at the end of April..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Plea in HC for evacuation of students stranded in Bangladesh, hearing on Friday

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking direction to the Centre to evacuate around 580 Indian medical students stranded in Bangladesh due to coronavirus pandemic. The plea sought direction to the Ministry of External Af...

Jamia professor says he 'failed non-Muslim students', suspended

A controversial tweet by a Jamia Millia Islamia professor stating that he had failed 15 non-Muslim students in an exam led to a flurry of criticism, prompting the university to suspend him and order an inquiry against him on Thursday. Profe...

BOMECON

- BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RUPEES PER KILO 41200.00STANDARD GOLD 99.5 43110.00PURE GOLD 99.9 43283.00NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR ...

Waiting for govt nod to scale up number of COVID-19 testing labs to 17: Apollo Hospitals

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals on Thursday said it plans to scale up the number of its laboratories for testing of COVID-19 to 17 as soon as it gets permission from the government. Currently, five labs of Apollo Hospitals have been appro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020