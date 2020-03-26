Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt seeks suggestions from stakeholders for online DLs, recall of defective vehicles, among others

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 20:36 IST
Govt seeks suggestions from stakeholders for online DLs, recall of defective vehicles, among others

The government on Thursday sought suggestions from the stakeholders for amending the motor vehicle rules, with a view to bring more reforms in the transport sector which includes issuance of online driving licence and recall of defective vehicles. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued notifications seeking comments on use of electronic forms and documents including medical certificate, learners licence and surrender of driving licences.

The MoRTH "has invited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders including general public on the proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Rules regarding registration of new vehicles, driving licences, and recall of old vehicles", the road ministry ministry said in a statement. Draft notifications to this effect had been issued on March 18, it said.

The statement said that "one of the draft notifications ... covers ...use of Electronic forms and documents (Medical Certificate, Learners License, Surrender of DL, Renewal of DL), online learner’s license, national register, dealer point registration and renewal of registration." Besides, it covers the issues regarding temporary registration for 6 months with extensions of 30 days, trade certificate - electronic, alteration, retro fitment to vehicles and adapted vehicles and insurance in cases of altered vehicles. "The other draft Notification ... includes aspects like Recall Policy of defective vehicles, procedure for recall ...Role of Testing Agencies, Obligations of Manufacturers, Importers & Retrofitters and Accreditation of Testing agencies," the statement said.

The suggestions or comments can be sent to the ministry by April 17, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak again seeks to host SAARC health ministers' video conference as COVID-19 cases soar past 1,100

For the second time in a week, Pakistan on Thursday sought to host a video conference of SAARC health ministers at an early date to chalk out a joint strategy to combat the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, which has infected over 1,1...

Deeply concerned with 'inappropriate' social media post on coronavirus; probing the matter: Infosys

Infosys on Thursday said it is deeply concerned with an inappropriate post on social media related to the coronavirus outbreak being attributed to a company employee, and vowed to take necessary action based on its investigation. The compan...

Over 1,000 Christian hospitals across India available for COVID-19 treatment

A day after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee offered its hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patients, the Christian Coalition for Health on Thursday said its over 1,000 hospitals across the country with more than 60,000 b...

Theleme Master Fund buys JSW Steel shares worth over Rs 437 crore

Theleme Master Fund, a UK-based hedge fund, on Thursday picked up more than 2.84 crore shares of JSW Steel for over Rs 437 crore through open market transactions. Morgan Stanley France S.A was among the seller of shares.According to the bul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020