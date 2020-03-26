Govt seeks suggestions from stakeholders for online DLs, recall of defective vehicles, among others

The government on Thursday sought suggestions from the stakeholders for amending the motor vehicle rules, with a view to bring more reforms in the transport sector which includes issuance of online driving licence and recall of defective vehicles. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued notifications seeking comments on use of electronic forms and documents including medical certificate, learners licence and surrender of driving licences.

The MoRTH "has invited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders including general public on the proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Rules regarding registration of new vehicles, driving licences, and recall of old vehicles", the road ministry ministry said in a statement. Draft notifications to this effect had been issued on March 18, it said.

The statement said that "one of the draft notifications ... covers ...use of Electronic forms and documents (Medical Certificate, Learners License, Surrender of DL, Renewal of DL), online learner’s license, national register, dealer point registration and renewal of registration." Besides, it covers the issues regarding temporary registration for 6 months with extensions of 30 days, trade certificate - electronic, alteration, retro fitment to vehicles and adapted vehicles and insurance in cases of altered vehicles. "The other draft Notification ... includes aspects like Recall Policy of defective vehicles, procedure for recall ...Role of Testing Agencies, Obligations of Manufacturers, Importers & Retrofitters and Accreditation of Testing agencies," the statement said.

The suggestions or comments can be sent to the ministry by April 17, it added..

