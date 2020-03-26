Left Menu
Development News Edition

Max Healthcare to admit COVID-19 patients from Friday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 21:28 IST
Max Healthcare to admit COVID-19 patients from Friday

Healthcare provider Max Healthcare has said it will begin admission of Covid-19 patients in two of its hospitals from Friday. Another city-based hospital BLK Super Specialty Hospital also said it will begin admissions of Covid-19 patients starting March 27, 2020.

"We will keep adding bed/wards in case there is a surge in the number of COVID-19 positive patients," BLK hospital said in a statement. The treatment will be available in specially designated isolation wards of  East block of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket and Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, Max Healthcare said in a statement on Thursday. The units are equipped with isolation beds, adequate supply of personal protective gear, ventilators and trained staff to support any complex positive cases. Max Labs will also begin testing for COVID-19 for samples collected from four units across Delhi-NCR, it added.

"With this initiative we aim to lend a helping hand to the government in fighting against this colossal pandemic by admitting Covid-19 positive patients at two hospitals across our network for treatment,"  Max Healthcare Group Medical Director Sandeep Budhiraja said. Max Healthcare has already streamlined numerous processes such as isolated designated areas, also known as, Flu Clinics for first level screening process of patients suspected of having the virus, he added.

The healthcare provider said it will keep adding bed/wards in case there is a surge in the number of COVID-19 positive patients.  PTI AKT BAL MR MR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt cancels annual exams for class VI-IX students; Declare

all pass Amaravati, Mar 26 PTI The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday decided to cancel the annual examinations for classes VI to IX and promote all students to the next class. Since the state has been under a lockdown to check the ...

Iraq, Lebanon extend government restrictions to combat virus

Iraq and Lebanon extended on Thursday government-imposed restrictions on movement for two more weeks, the latest measures announced to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. In Iran, the death toll jumped by 157, prompting new steps to lim...

Marking road with brick, Mamata demonstrates how to maintain social distance

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited several markets in Kolkata on Thursday amid the national lockdown and interacted with the people, as she picked up a brick and marked circles on the road, demonstrating how to maintain social distance ...

Classes 6th, 9th students in Andhra will be promoted without exam: Jagan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that students of classes 6th to 9th in the state will be promoted to the next class without examination. The Chief Minister held a review meeting of the education department along ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020