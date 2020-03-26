Max Healthcare to admit COVID-19 patients from Friday

Healthcare provider Max Healthcare has said it will begin admission of Covid-19 patients in two of its hospitals from Friday. Another city-based hospital BLK Super Specialty Hospital also said it will begin admissions of Covid-19 patients starting March 27, 2020.

"We will keep adding bed/wards in case there is a surge in the number of COVID-19 positive patients," BLK hospital said in a statement. The treatment will be available in specially designated isolation wards of East block of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket and Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, Max Healthcare said in a statement on Thursday. The units are equipped with isolation beds, adequate supply of personal protective gear, ventilators and trained staff to support any complex positive cases. Max Labs will also begin testing for COVID-19 for samples collected from four units across Delhi-NCR, it added.

"With this initiative we aim to lend a helping hand to the government in fighting against this colossal pandemic by admitting Covid-19 positive patients at two hospitals across our network for treatment," Max Healthcare Group Medical Director Sandeep Budhiraja said. Max Healthcare has already streamlined numerous processes such as isolated designated areas, also known as, Flu Clinics for first level screening process of patients suspected of having the virus, he added.

