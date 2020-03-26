British banking major Standard Chartered has chosen a software developed by a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Infotech. Syncordis SA, the subsidiary of L&T Infotech, will be implementing the project for the wealth platform of the lender, an official statement said without disclosing the commercial details.

* * * * * * Gomechanic to offer free services to essential service vehicles Gomechanic, a chain of car service stations, on Thursday announced free services for vehicles used for emergency services. The free service is applicable for ambulances, police and vehicles of other essential services, an official statement said.

* * * * * * Coronavirus lockdown: DCB Bank to open branches for only 4 hrs Private sector lender DCB Bank said its branches will be open only between 1000-1400 hrs on working days because of the coronavirus lockdown. The branches will carry out limited transactions, including cash deposit and withdrawals, clearing of cheques, remittances and government transactions, while others can be initiated by customers using drop boxes at branches, it said. * * * * * * Eurolife Healthcare donates Rs 1.15-cr hand sanitizers Eurolife Healthcare has donated hand sanitizers worth over Rs 1.15 crore to public health authorities in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra.

The hand sanitizers sold by the company under the 'Germkill' brand will be given to hospitals and other government offices, an official statement said..

