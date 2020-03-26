Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTPC signs share purchase pacts to acquire govt stakes in THDCIL, NEEPCO for Rs 11,500 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 22:29 IST
NTPC signs share purchase pacts to acquire govt stakes in THDCIL, NEEPCO for Rs 11,500 cr

State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said it has signed share purchase agreements to acquire the government's stakes in THDCIL and NEEPCO for a total of Rs 11,500 crore. NTPC has entered into share purchase agreements (SPAs) with the central government to acquire its 74.496 per cent equity stake in THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) for Rs 7,500 crore and its 100 per cent equity in North-Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPC) for Rs 4,000 crore, the company stated in two separate BSE filings on Thursday.

According to one of the filings, "The company has, on March 25, 2020, executed a share purchase agreement with the President of India for acquisition of legal and beneficial ownership of 3,60,98,09,800 equity shares held by the President of India in North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO)." The agreement was also signed for the acquisition of beneficial ownership in 600 equity shares held by the nominees of the President of India in NEEPCO, it added. It also added that the total stake for which the pact was signed, including nominees, represents 100 per cent of the total paid-up share capital of NEEPCO.

Another filing said, "The company has, on March 25, 2020, executed a share purchase agreement with the President of India for acquisition of legal and beneficial ownership of 2,73,09,406 equity shares held by the President of India in THDC India Ltd (THDCIL)." The pact was also inked for the acquisition of beneficial ownership in six equity shares held by the nominees of the President of India in THDCIL, it added. It also added that the total stake for which the pact was signed, including nominees, represents 74.496 per cent of the total paid-up share capital of THDCIL.

The company said both acquisitions are subject to satisfaction of customary conditions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

UK records over 100 daily COVID-19 deaths for first time

Britain recorded more than 100 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time on Thursday, with 115 people who tested positive for the virus dyingAs of 5pm 1700 GMT on 25 March 2020, 578 patients in the UK who tested positive for...

27 migrant labourers from Bihar walk 160 km on way to home

A group of 27 migrant labourers, who work in West Bengals Hooghly district, walked about 160 km to reach Dumka in Jharkhand on Thursday, failing to get any transport on the way to their homes in Bihars Saharsa district, officials said. They...

Coronavirus crisis could destroy far more than 25 million jobs - ILO official

The number of jobs lost around the world due to the coronavirus crisis could be far higher than the 25 million the International Labour Organization ILO estimated just a week ago, a senior ILO official said on Thursday.The United Nations ag...

Singapore Airlines taps investors for up to $10.5 bln amid coronavirus shock

Singapore Airlines SIA is tapping existing investors for up to S15 billion 10.48 billion through the sale of shares and convertible bonds to offset the shock to its business from the coronavirus outbreak. The fund raising is being underwrit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020