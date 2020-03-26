Left Menu
Development News Edition

Movement in share price 'absolutely market driven': Finolex Industries to bourses

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 23:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 23:05 IST
Movement in share price 'absolutely market driven': Finolex Industries to bourses

Finolex Industry Ltd on Thursday informed the stock exchanges that the fall in its share price was “absolutely market driven”. The Pune-based company said it has no information and had any announcement, which may impact its share prices movements.

“Whatever movement in the price of the Company’s Scrip is purely due to market conditions/fluctuations (i.e. COVID-19 epidemic) and absolutely market driven,” the company said. It further said: "We wish to inform you that, to the best of our knowledge, there is no information and/or announcement which in our opinion may have a bearing on the price/volume behaviour of the company’s scrip.” On Wednesday, the BSE had issued notice to Finolex Industries, seeking clarification with reference to significant movement in its share price.  Shares of Finolex Industries had traded 3.11 per cent down in Tuesday's trade at 10:41 AM . The stock opened at Rs 305 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 333.0 and Rs 290.05, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

DR Congo forces kill 10 rebels in restive east

Congolese troops killed 10 members of a rebel group accused of ethnic massacres in the restive east of the country and seriously wounded its commander, the military said on Thursday. The fighters belonged to a local militia called the CODEC...

UK records over 100 daily COVID-19 deaths for first time

Britain recorded more than 100 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time on Thursday, with 115 people who tested positive for the virus dyingAs of 5pm 1700 GMT on 25 March 2020, 578 patients in the UK who tested positive for...

27 migrant labourers from Bihar walk 160 km on way to home

A group of 27 migrant labourers, who work in West Bengals Hooghly district, walked about 160 km to reach Dumka in Jharkhand on Thursday, failing to get any transport on the way to their homes in Bihars Saharsa district, officials said. They...

Coronavirus crisis could destroy far more than 25 million jobs - ILO official

The number of jobs lost around the world due to the coronavirus crisis could be far higher than the 25 million the International Labour Organization ILO estimated just a week ago, a senior ILO official said on Thursday.The United Nations ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020