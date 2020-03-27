Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign direct investment flows liable to drop due to COVID-19: UNCTAD report

Earnings guidance by companies that make up UNCTAD’s Top 100 list of transnational corporations – a bellwether of foreign direct investment trends – confirms a “rapid deterioration of prospects”, it said.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 06:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 06:51 IST
Foreign direct investment flows liable to drop due to COVID-19: UNCTAD report
Overall, it said, profit guidance from multinationals in developed countries has been revised downwards by 35 percent since the start of the pandemic, compared to 20 percent in developing countries.  Image Credit: ANI

Foreign direct investment flows are liable to drop by 30 to 40 percent during 2020, into next year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting a far more severe economic blow than initially projected, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Thursday in its latest Investment Trends Monitor report.

Initial projections were based on data limited to February and expectations that East Asia would bear the brunt of the immediate economic impact - but with the virus spreading worldwide and with many countries in lockdown mode, a far greater shock on supply and demand looks inevitable, it said.

Many unknowns

"Ultimately, the decline will depend on the severity and duration of the pandemic across different regions and countries, and the scope of containment measures that Governments are forced to put into place", it said.

"Importantly, it will also depend on the nature and scale of policy packages that most Governments are now putting together to support their economies", the report added, "which will determine the duration of the recession and the speed of the recovery."

Earnings guidance by companies that make up UNCTAD's Top 100 list of transnational corporations – a bellwether of foreign direct investment trends – confirms a "rapid deterioration of prospects", it said.

Supply chains and sales hit

Fifty-seven percent of those companies which previously warned that the pandemic would upset their supply chains have since declared that it will drag down sales as well.

On average, the world's top 5,000 multinational enterprises – which account for a significant share of global foreign direct investment – have revised their 2020 earnings estimates by an average of 30 percent, UNCTAD said, adding that "the trend is likely to continue".

Hardest hit are the energy and basic materials industries, airlines and the automotive industry. However, the number of other sectors that expect to feel the blow of a global slump in demand is growing rapidly.

"Downward revisions of earnings estimates are now more serious in developed countries, contrary to the situation in early March", UNCTAD said, with average revisions particularly strong in the United States due to the weighting of energy sector multinational enterprises.

Overall, it said, profit guidance from multinationals in developed countries has been revised downwards by 35 percent since the start of the pandemic, compared to 20 percent in developing countries. What're more, downward revisions in Europe now exceed those issued in Asia.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Coronavirus cases reported at 13 of Amazon's U.S. warehouses

Amazon.com Inc is at the front line of responding to outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in the United States, delivering essential goods while about half the population faces government stay-at-home orders. However, news reports that a hand...

Soccer-Players in Brazil told to take three-week holiday

Footballers in Brazil were told to take a three-week paid holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, with professional clubs asking them to return on April 20. All four divisions in Brazils national championships are due to start ...

Brazilian activist to continue fighting for rights of African descent

A Brazilian activist who regularly receives threats of violence says he will continue fighting for the right of people of African descent to access land and property in the city of Rio de Janeiro.Damio Braga is a quilombola leader, a term w...

U.S. House leaders determined to pass $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill

Leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives are determined to pass a 2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Friday, or at the very latest on Saturday, hoping to provide the quickest help possible as deaths mount and the economy reels. On ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020