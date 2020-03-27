Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI Guv exhorts people to go digital amid coronavirus crisis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 12:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 12:48 IST
RBI Guv exhorts people to go digital amid coronavirus crisis

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday nudged all to promote digital transaction amid the heavy bearing on the economy on the back of fast spreading coronavirus disease which has claimed thousands of lives globally. In spite of the very challenging environment, " I remain optimistic", Das said.

In a very unconventional and unprecedented move, the Reserve Bank in an early morning conference announced a huge Rs 3.74 lakh crore liquidity support to the banking sector, and decided to cut the key repo rate by a significant 75 basis points of 0.75 percentage points to 4.4 per cent. "It is worthwhile bearing in mind that  the macroeconomic fundamentals of the Indian economy are sound  and, in fact, stronger than what they were in the aftermath of the  global financial crisis – the fiscal deficit and the current account deficit are now much lower; inflation conditions are relatively benign; and financial volatility measured by change in stock prices from  recent peaks and average daily change in the exchange rate of the  rupee is distinctly lower," Das said.

"COVID-19 is upon us; but this too shall pass. We need to remain careful and take all precautionary  measures. I leave you with this comforting thought. Stay clean. Stay  safe. Go digital," he said. Go digital call by the governor assumes significance as social distancing is being emphasised upon to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. Using paper currency has the potential risk of transmitting the virus from one person to another.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar pulls back as risks ebb, set for biggest loss in decade

The dollar was on track for its biggest weekly fall in more than a decade on Friday as a series of stimulus measures around the world, including a 2.2 trillion U.S. package, helped temper a rout in global markets triggered by the coronaviru...

Uzbekistan reports first coronavirus death as it widens lockdowns

Uzbekistan reported its first coronavirus death on Friday, as it locked down all of its provinces, having declared large bonuses for medical workers in the battle against infections, which climbed to 83.A 72-year-old woman in the city of Na...

RBI announcements to safeguard economy from impact of coronavirus: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India RBI had taken giant steps to safeguard the economy from the impact of the coronavirusThe RBI cut the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 percent on Friday t...

Virus test results in minutes? Scientists question accuracy

Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19 simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. The tests could reveal the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020